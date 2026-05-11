The L Suite Introduces New Community-Powered AI Tool for In-House Legal Teams

Lloyd complements existing AI tools by assisting in-house legal teams with the collective intelligence from decades of real decisions and peer insights.

New York — The L Suite, the premier peer community for in-house legal leaders, announced the launch of Lloyd, a community-powered AI tool built on the collective intelligence of its highly-experienced network. Lloyd is purpose-built for General Counsels and their legal teams and is available exclusively to members of The L Suite.

The announcement coincides with TechGC Nexus, the L Suite’s marquee annual gathering of General Counsels in the tech ecosystem.

Lloyd combines foundational AI capabilities with the trusted judgment of thousands of accomplished in-house legal executives, delivering contextually aware, highly-calibrated guidance grounded in more than a decade of peer discussions, benchmarking data, shared resources, outside counsel insights, and community knowledge.

The legal profession has gained tremendous value from AI tools that automate drafting, research, and document review. Lloyd complements these tools by providing something data alone cannot: the hard-won experience and judgment of trusted peers. In-house legal teams can better understand how their most trusted peers approach critical decisions such as advising on a sensitive acquisition, evaluating outside counsel, prioritizing contract clauses in negotiations, structuring their legal departments, or pressure-testing policy positions. These decisions require more than an understanding of statutes and case law. They are best answered by asking someone who has already been there before and learned what works and what doesn’t.

Lloyd makes that possible at scale. It draws on The L Suite’s private member platform— the Braintrust—used by 2,500+ General Counsels and their legal teams. Built over eleven years, the Braintrust comprises 3,000+ templates, playbooks, checklists, and artifacts, 1,200+ hours of event video content, 2,000+ annual discussion threads, 10,000+ instances of outside counsel and vendor feedback, and much more—to surface how experienced legal leaders actually handle similar situations. Every response is cited and traceable to the specific peer discussion, document, or video it draws from, a feature that matters considerably to legal professionals who need accurate information from reputable sources.

“There’s no doubt that AI is transforming how lawyers do their jobs, and the speed at which the technology is improving is incredible,” said Greg Raiten, co-founder of The L Suite. “We’ve been able to combine the most advanced AI models with our own proprietary system and unique community dataset to create something fundamentally different: AI that responds with trusted insights from experienced General Counsels at leading companies around the world. That’s not something you can find anywhere else.”

Lloyd also draws on the internal knowledge set of the leading LLMs and trusted external sources on the web, as well as curated expertise from Am Law 100 and other leading law firms, professional service providers, and legal tech vendors that have partnered with The L Suite across 550+ annual events. Lloyd makes all this knowledge available, along with the practical insights of thousands of in-house legal leaders, in a single query.

Kiran Lingam, co-founder of The L Suite, added: “Lloyd isn’t a heavy redlining tool or a workflow tool. There are good products that do those things already. Rather it’s an integrated community + AI intelligence tool in its own category—inseparable from the community and designed to bring the collective intelligence of the group to each member in every prompt.”

Lloyd is available to members of The L Suite immediately. Click here for more details.

About The L Suite and The Suite

The Suite is a bespoke group of dynamically-curated peer communities for in-house legal and finance leaders. The L Suite is the company’s flagship community for Chief Legal Officers, General Counsels, and their teams.

The communities are powered by a purpose-built AI platform, highly-focused events, and a personalized, white-glove member experience to connect forward-thinking leaders with the collective intelligence that sharpens their thinking, elevates their decision-making, and accelerates their impact. For more information on The L Suite for legal executives, visit https://www.lsuite.co/. For more information on The F Suite for financial executives, visit https://www.fsuite.co/. And connect with us on LinkedIn.