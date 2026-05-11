PierFerd Expands Key Practices with Nine Partner Appointments in April

Arrivals demonstrate the Firm’s appeal across markets, strengthening its Corporate, Employment, Labor and Benefits, and Litigation Departments.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand LLP (“PierFerd” or the “Firm”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, welcomes nine (9) new Partners in April 2026 across its Corporate, Employment, Labor, and Benefits, and Litigation Departments.

The appointments reflect PierFerd’s continued investment in its core practice areas and underscore the considerable appeal of its flexible, Partner-led, and tech-enabled model, attracting experienced attorneys from leading law firms across the United States and internationally.

Julie Berson joins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing nearly 15 years’ experience focusing on real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, ownership structuring, and financings. Her clients operate nationwide across a range of industries, including charter schools, industrial property, offices, multifamily property, restaurants, and clients investing in Qualified Opportunity Zone investments.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Julie was a Partner of Kleinbard LLC. Previously, she practiced at Dechert LLP. Julie earned a B.A., cum laude, from Connecticut College and a J.D., magna cum laude, from the Temple University Beasley School of Law. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Michael Church joins in Seattle, Washington as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing more than 30 years’ experience focusing on employment law and complex commercial litigation, including class and collective actions, high-stakes disputes, and workplace investigations. He regularly represents clients in state and federal courts and arbitration.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Michael was a Partner of Stamper Rubens, P.S. He earned a B.S. from Oregon State University and a J.D. from the Gonzaga University School of Law. Michael is admitted to practice in Washington.

James (Jim) C. Clark joins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing over two decades’ experience focusing on complex commercial litigation and class action defense. He represents financial institutions, insurers, and corporate clients in high-exposure disputes and public officials in criminal investigations and federal criminal actions.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Jim was a Partner of Fox Rothschild LLP. Previously, he practiced at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Jim earned a B.A. from DePauw University and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center. He is admitted to practice in New York and Pennsylvania.

Reasha Hobbs joins in Dallas, Texas as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over a decade of experience focusing on corporate transactions, employment matters, and estate planning. She advises family offices, high-net-worth individuals, private equity funds, and closely held businesses on governance and transactional matters across the lifecycle of a business, ranging from formation and growth to liquidity events and succession.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Reasha was Deputy General Counsel and Vice President at A.G. Hill Partners, LLC. Previously, she practiced at Polsinelli PC and Scheef & Stone, LLP. Reasha earned a B.A., with Honors in the Liberal Arts, from Southern Methodist University and a J.D., cum laude, from the SMU Dedman School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Texas.

Terria Hutchinson joins in Houston, Texas as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing more than 15 years’ experience focusing on civil litigation, with experience handling a broad range of matters across commercial, labor and employment, and personal injury disputes. She represents businesses, individuals, and insurers, developing practical and cost-effective solutions for her clients.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Terria was an in-house attorney at Union Pacific Railroad. Previously, she practiced at several boutique defense firms in Houston. Terria earned a B.A. from Louisiana State University and a J.D. from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She is admitted to practice in Texas.

Jeremy Lacks joins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing nearly 20 years’ experience focusing on commercial litigation, including complex disputes involving business tort, class action defense, contract, and insurance matters. He represents clients operating across industries, including entertainment, healthcare, and sports, among others.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Jeremy was a Partner of Fox Rothschild LLP. Previously, he practiced at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Jeremy earned a B.A., with High Distinction, from the University of Michigan and a J.D., cum laude, from the New York University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in New York and Pennsylvania.

Masae Okura joins in Atlanta, Georgia as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing nearly 25 years’ experience focusing on employment, immigration, and international corporate matters. She frequently advises multinational companies on U.S. immigration and cross-border business operations, as well as providing guidance on family-sponsored immigration petitions, nonimmigrant visa programs, and work and travel permits.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Masae was a Partner of Taylor Duma LLP. Previously, she practiced at Fisher Broyles, LLP. Masae earned a B.A. from the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, an M.B.A. from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, and a J.D. from the University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Georgia.

Candace L. Quinn joins in New York, New York as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing nearly 20 years’ experience focusing on employee benefits, executive compensation, tax and M&A matters. She advises multinational and domestic organizations on ERISA compliance, executive compensation structures, incentive plans, and SEC executive compensation rules, as well as supports energy companies on tax and incentive matters.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Candace was a Partner of Frier Levitt. Previously, she practiced at firms including Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP. Candace earned a B.S. from Tulane University, a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, an LL.M in Tax from Boston University Law School and an LL.M in Energy from Vermont Law and Graduate School. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York.

Alice Riethman joins in Seattle, Washington as a Partner in the Employment, Labor, and Benefits Department, bringing 14 years’ experience focusing on employment advice, compliance assistance, and workplace training. She advises employers on employment matters, including compliance, human resources strategy, policy development, and workplace training.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Alice practiced at Kilborn Riethman Consulting, LLC. Previously, she practiced at Moody & Warner, P.C. Alice earned a B.A. from the University of New Mexico and a J.D. from the University of New Mexico School of Law. She is admitted to practice in New Mexico and Washington.

A total of nine (9) Partners joined PierFerd in April, showcasing the Firm’s reputation as a destination for sophisticated legal talent and the appeal of PierFerd’s unique model, redefining the practice of law.

About PierFerd

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 290+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.

1In London, the firm operates as Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales with registered number OC449880. It is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with registered number 8006801. Pierson Ferdinand UK is connected with its affiliate in the United States, Pierson Ferdinand LLP, although they are two separate legal entities.

The word “partner” denotes a member of Pierson Ferdinand UK or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications.