Dealing with a Car Accident at the Scene to Get a Better Settlement 

It could be nerve-racking and traumatic to be involved in a car accident. You may be stranded with no idea about the way to go forward. According to U.S. News, even though it is mandatory to drive with insurance in almost all states, around 12.6 percent of American motorists are uninsured. Whether you are uninsured by choice, missed premium payments, or lapse in coverage, you may face certain financial and legal consequences. If you have insurance, you may need to consider filing an insurance claim. It is one of the chief reasons to hire a reputed and experienced car accident lawyer. A competent car accident attorney will take the responsibility of filing the insurance claim on your behalf and help you get the perfect settlement. Here are a few things to do at the accident site in case of a car crash.

Protect & Preserve the Accident Scene

Do not drive away from the accident site. You should stop at once and park the car somewhere safe. Never flee from a crash site. You may keep your flashers on to prevent any other accidents. It is better to wait by the roadside until the police arrive at the spot.

Call & Inform the Police

Even if no grievous injuries are involved, it is wise to call and inform the police. It is crucial to have a police report for filing an insurance claim for any damages to the car. Make sure that both the vehicles that were involved in the collision stay, as they were immediately after the accident unless traffic is getting obstructed.

Gather Vital Information

It is the responsibility of the police to collect important information. However, if you are not too unwell, you can gather relevant information like the contact details and names of parties’ involved, insurance company, policy & name, license plate numbers & drivers’ license. Moreover, record all information about the witnesses.

Click Photos

Take as many pictures as possible of the accident scene from all angles. These photos can be invaluable particularly to prove your innocence or justify the other party’s fault. Take pictures highlighting the damages to your car, the crash site, and the circumstances and conditions at the scene.

Hire a Proficient Car Accident Lawyer

It is crucial to hire a qualified and experienced car accident lawyer for investigating your accident case. In the case of complex accidents, it is crucial to determine who was responsible for the accident and who is liable for compensation. Evidence is necessary to prove that the collision took place because of somebody else's fault.

Reasons to Hire a Competent Car Accident Lawyer

Get to Know about Your Rights: When partnering with a lawyer specializing in car accidents and insurance claims, rest assured to get an advocate who will fight for your rights. He will help you know your rights in unlawful and unfair situations. He will take proactive steps to rectify the situation immediately.

Perfect Representation in Court

Some car accidents fail to be resolved simply via an insurance claim. You may need to consider filing a valid personal injury lawsuit for getting the fair compensation that you so rightly deserve. It can be an overwhelming task if you have no legal expertise or experience. Your lawyer has the expertise and sound knowledge to complete all administrative and documentation work on your behalf. He can attend all mandatory court appearances on your behalf. In that case, you may only need to go to court for trial or specific hearings.

Conclusion: Negotiate a Fair Settlement

A qualified lawyer has the knowledge and proficiency to determine the accurate value of the claim. He will guide you every step of the way to get a fair settlement. Follow the tips discussed above when you are involved in a car crash for positive outcomes.