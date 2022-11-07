Determining Truck Accident Liability: How Does Investigation Work?

Determining liability for a truck accident can be a complex and lengthy process, mainly because there are many parties involved.

Accidents involving trucks can be dangerous and even fatal. Unfortunately, they’re too common on roadways, leading to severe injuries. These accidents with large commercial trucks need investigations immediately, which are more complex than other automobile accident investigations.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a similar accident, it’s essential to have an attorney by your side to help with the process of investigation and evidence. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of common questions you might have regarding your truck collision and how your attorney can determine liability.

Who Investigates Truck Accidents?

Apart from local law enforcement services, some other parties are responsible for investigating truck accidents. After the accident, the truck driver must contact their trucking company to send a team of investigators to the scene.

The team may include attorneys or other experts based on how severe the accident is. That’s why you must find an attorney near you since they’re easier to reach out to. These local attorneys also know your state’s laws better, and that’s always a bonus with accident claims.

What Evidence is Collected?

Your attorney is responsible for many things. One of them is collecting evidence, including photos, videos, witnesses’ statements, etc. The best truck accident lawyers are experienced with all types of evidence, so they know which ones are essential to preserving after a collision, such as inspection reports, high-tech devices, and black box information.

However, depending on the severity and specifics of the truck accidents, investigations may need to collect evidence, including the following:

Cell phone data to determine if the driver was using their phone

Physical evidence like skid marks

Weigh-in documentation

Trip tickets or gas receipts

Driving history of the truck

Log books that show the driver’s driving and rest times

Your attorney may also need further research, like reviewing camera footage, interviewing medical staff and witnesses, and consulting other experts.

Who is Liable in Truck Accidents?

Determining liability for a truck accident can be a complex and lengthy process, mainly because there are many parties involved, multiple of which could be responsible. Those parties may include:

Truck driver

Employer of the truck driver

Trucking company

Owner of the truck

Owner of the trailer

Loading company

Truck and truck part manufacturers

Freight shippers

Contractors

Insurance companies

Manufacturer of cargo materials

As with any other accident case, liability must be determined, and the negligent party must be identified. Your attorney can help you find the liable party for the accident and even help you with any compensation if you’re entitled to any.

Even if you live in a large city, you can still seek help from truck accident lawyers to help you get the compensation you deserve. They'll evaluate your case, help determine liability, and help you with any further legal steps.