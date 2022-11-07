What Should be Done When Being Arrested for a Crime?

Police officers will often request a person to make a formal statement, and they should refrain from doing so unless they have the advice of a criminal defense lawyer to work with.

The fear and intimidation experienced when facing officers in an arrest scene is intense and is often underestimated by those who have never been in such a predicament. No matter how emotionally challenging the situation is, the person being confronted and arrested should remain calm and try to think rationally instead of reacting with their emotions. The first thing individuals should do is ask if they can call their lawyer. This is such an integral step, but it is often overlooked until the last moment and until matters have completely spiraled out of control.

The reason that an attorney has to be contacted right away is because anything that a person says or does can be used against them and they will be held accountable for any statements they make. Often, this means that a person’s words are misinterpreted and used to support the arrest of the officer. Even if a person is very eloquent and they believe they will use their words wisely, they still need to call a lawyer because these legal representative understand the law and they understand the perspective of the officers during the arrest. They know what statements the officers will be looking to record, and they can guide a person to refrain from using certain words or phrases while staying within the legal boundaries of the law.

Based on the type of crime a person is accused of the police officers that arrest them will treat them in a different manner. Whether a person is being arrested or just being questioned, they should make sure they reach out to a lawyer to get advice on their next steps before they are convicted of a crime with serious legal penalties that they may have to deal with for years to come. Police officers will often request a person to make a formal statement, and they should refrain from doing so unless they have the advice of a criminal defense lawyer to work with.

