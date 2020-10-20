Developing Hit Corporate Events in the Socially Distanced Age

Digital events are the way forward for professionals – legal included. They do away with many of the issues surrounding in-person events, and help to deliver quality content on a far shorter timescale.

Corporate events are often met with suspicion by employees, but evidence suggests that they have an astonishing range of benefits for any business. Raconteur magazine found that corporate events improve team building and employee engagement while also giving a powerful platform for staff across the pay structure. Within law that means shared expertise, better happiness, and ultimately a better rate of wins in your cases. 2020’s global pandemic has made such events more difficult, but as always, technology has shown the way.

Picking a platform

Underlying any potential digital event should be the right platform. There are plenty of options out there but getting it right can be quite important; Zoom have been the subject of litigation due to weaknesses surrounding their data privacy policy and practices, according to Reuters. It’s important, then, to choose a service that protects you and your colleagues fully. Opt for something with a good security track record and privacy policy, but one that’s also fully featured to help your event be a worthwhile and engaging one. Choosing an interactive platform will aid you in creating events that people want to be a part of.

Choosing features

These features can take many forms. The most basic will be simple chatroom and video call functions. A step up can be remote desk sharing and screen sharing, as featured on some market leaders such as Skype and Zoom. More advanced but more exciting are the platforms that allow activity feeds, polling, and other interactions such as games. With modern smartphone tech anything is possible, really – finding what your level is and applying it is key.

Taking the digital jump

Finding the correct platform can be expensive and you may consider if it’s worthwhile. When doing so, look at the savings that employees and businesses can make from moving a digital environment. According to Business.com, 60% of businesses have identified cost savings for themselves and their individual employees from telecommuting. There are time savings associated with this, too, which can allow you more time to work on your cases rather than needing to commute to event hosting areas.

In short, digital events are the way forward for professionals – legal included. They do away with many of the issues surrounding in-person events, and help to deliver quality content on a far shorter timescale. With demonstrable benefits for employees and for businesses, they are the future.