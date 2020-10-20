15 Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller Attorneys on 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® List

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that 15 of its attorneys have been selected to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® list. Each year, no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers® to receive this honor.

Following is a list of the Maddin Hauser attorneys named to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® (Name, Title, Practice Area and Years Selected):

Earle I. Erman, Shareholder and Chairman of Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Debtor-Creditor Rights Practice Group; Bankruptcy: Business (2006-2020)

David E. Hart, Shareholder, Executive Committee Member and Co-Chair of Financial Services and Real Property Litigation Group; Business Litigation (2007-2020)

Mark R. Hauser, Firm Co-Founder, CFO and Executive Committee Member; Real Estate (2007-2020)

Harvey R. Heller, Shareholder, Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Defense and Insurance Coverage Practice Group; Professional Liability: Defense (2006-2020)

Kathleen H. Klaus, Shareholder; Professional Liability: Defense (2013-2020)

Charles M. Lax, Shareholder and Chairman of Tax Practice Group; Employee Benefits (2006-2020)

Julie C. Mayer, Shareholder; Insurance Coverage (2020)

Richard F. Roth, Shareholder; Business and Corporate (2007-2013, 2015-2020)

Steven D. Sallen, President, CEO, Executive Committee Member, and Co-Chairman of Real Estate Practice Group; Real Estate (2010-2013, 2018-2020)

David M. Saperstein, Shareholder; Professional Liability: Defense (2020)

Julie Beth Teicher, Shareholder; Bankruptcy: Business (2010-2020)

Stewart C. W. Weiner, Shareholder; Family Law (2017-2020)

Steven M. Wolock, Shareholder; Professional Liability: Defense (2007-2020)

Additionally, two attorneys were named to the 2020 Michigan Rising Stars List, an exclusive list recognizing no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state:

Kaitlin A. Brown, Shareholder; Employment and Labor (2014-2020)

Collin D. Dickey, Associate; Estate and Probate (2018-2020)

Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers® lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

With more than 90 consecutive years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.