Dhillon Law Group Attorney Christin Vasquez Weighs In as Supreme Court Hears Landmark Digital Privacy Case

Geofence warrants have increasingly been used in major investigations nationwide, raising concerns about privacy, free speech, and potential government overreach.

AUSTIN, TX — The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Chatrie v. United States, a Fourth Amendment case that could redefine the constitutional limits of digital surveillance and law enforcement investigations in the modern era.

The case centers around the government’s use of a “geofence warrant” — an investigative tool that allows law enforcement to collect location data from thousands of cell phones within a defined geographic area, often without a specific suspect. The case stems from a Virginia robbery investigation in which police used such a warrant to identify and ultimately convict defendant Okello Chatrie.

Christin Vasquez, Counsel at Dhillon Law Group and a seasoned litigator with extensive constitutional law experience, says the case presents one of the most consequential privacy questions the Court has faced in years.

“This case sits at the intersection of rapidly evolving technology and the Constitution’s oldest protections,” said Vasquez. “Geofence warrants can be incredibly powerful tools for law enforcement, but they also risk sweeping in vast amounts of data from completely innocent people.”

“Law enforcement needs effective tools to solve crimes and protect public safety,” Vasquez said. “But the Fourth Amendment was designed to prevent broad, suspicionless searches. The real question is whether we are comfortable allowing the government to identify suspects by first collecting data on everyone.”

The implications of the Court’s ruling, expected by the end of June, extend far beyond a single case. Geofence warrants have increasingly been used in major investigations nationwide, raising concerns about privacy, free speech, and potential government overreach.

Christin Vasquez is available for interviews to discuss the arguments, where the justices appear divided, and what a ruling could mean for both police investigations and Americans’ privacy rights.