Digital Education Initiative Offers Hispanic Families Learning Opportunities Through AT&T Connected Learning  Resources

Washington, DC – Through a $350,000 contribution from AT&T, the LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC), the nation’s premier Hispanic nonprofit education organization, will engage Hispanic students and families nationwide through in-person and virtual digital skills workshops. These workshops are aimed at building digital literacy skills in adults, and AT&T’s free learning platform, The Achievery SM, provides interactive educational content for kids in grades K-12.

LNESC will provide workshop sessions to a network of 13 service centers nationwide to engage students and their families by utilizing the AT&T Connected Learning digital education resources. Field center staff, in cooperation with the LNESC National Office, will coordinate workshops to engage 3,000 youth and adult learners in digital learning experiences.

Programs to be utilized include:

Technology Basics & Online Safety: provides self-paced courses and aligned training materials to help adult learners build skills and confidence using technology.

Digital Connections Series: provides videos and workshops to help parents and students (grades 6-12) learn the competencies of good citizenship, online safety, technology basics, and more.

The Achievery SM: an innovative, free educational platform that offers standards-aligned curriculum and entertaining videos for K-12 students in English and Spanish on a broad range of subjects, including art, literature, digital literacy, STEM subjects, and more.

Field center locations that will participate in this initiative are in the following cities: Albuquerque, NM; Austin, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; Dallas, TX; El Paso, TX; Houston, TX; Miami, FL; Oxnard, CA; Philadelphia, PA; Pueblo, CO; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, TX; Vancouver, WA.

“Digital education plays a pivotal role in today’s interconnected world by equipping learners with essential skills for success. Through the AT&T Digital Connections digital education platform, LNESC offers interactive learning experiences, bilingual instruction, and up-to-date resources that cater to diverse learning styles. Moreover, these resources prepare individuals for the demands of a digital economy, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and technological literacy. Embracing digital education ensures that individuals can adapt to rapid technological advancements and contribute meaningfully to society in various fields.” -Richard Roybal, Executive Director of LNESC

“We are incredibly proud to support LNESC in their mission to empower Hispanic families through digital literacy,” said Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at AT&T. “Our contribution is an investment in the future of these communities. By providing access to essential digital skills and resources, we are helping to bridge the digital divide, foster educational opportunities, and create pathways to economic success. We believe that equipping individuals with the tools to navigate and excel in an increasingly digital world is crucial for their personal and professional growth. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering inclusion, innovation, and opportunity for all.”

About LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC)

LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC) was established in 1973 by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to provide educational programming to high-need students throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Throughout 16 education and technology centers, LNESC has served over 621,000 students, sent 160,000 students on to college, and awarded nearly $31 million in scholarships. LNESC’s results are made possible by a network of dedicated field staff, top-notch teachers, over 90 school partners, and the support of LULAC – the nation’s largest membership based Latino organization. LNESC works to change lives and build Latino communities, one student at a time. https://www.lnesc.org/

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and improving lives. As part of our companywide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning® to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008 we’ve committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.