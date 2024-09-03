West Tennessee Healthcare Expands Engagement with Xsolis’ AI Collaboration Tools

Use of Xsolis’ AI solutions has decreased avoidable denials and saved West Tennessee Healthcare $5.1 million.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and JACKSON, Tenn. – Xsolis, the AI-driven health technology company fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, announced an expansion of its partnership with West Tennessee Healthcare, a healthcare system with seven hospitals serving West Tennessee,to streamline medical necessity case reviews and reduce length of stay. The collaboration between Xsolis and West Tennessee Healthcare has led West Tennessee Healthcare to $5.1 million in savings since the beginning of their engagement.

Xsolis’ AI platform was implemented by West Tennessee Healthcare in July 2022. The health system has now expanded their engagement with Xsolis by adopting Dragonfly Navigate, which more seamlessly helps providers indicate discharge readiness to reduce length of stay and improve patient throughput. They have also added payer connections and automation to improve collaboration between health plan partners and Xsolis’ Best in KLAS Physician Advisory Services to further reduce avoidable denials.

“In today’s challenging financial environment for hospitals, we’ve leveraged Xsolis’ AI-driven technology to provide relief where it’s most needed – removing unnecessary administrative burden for our staff while ensuring appropriate reimbursement for patient care,” said James Ross, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare. “Xsolis’ leadership as an AI technology company in healthcare and their consultative services have been a powerful combination. They help us identify and course-correct some of today’s most complex operational challenges in healthcare.”

Xsolis’ predictive AI capabilities, including its proprietary Care Level Score™, are leveraged internally – by West Tennessee Healthcare’s utilization review, case management, and physician advisor teams in this case – as well as between health plan partners, to save time, remove unnecessary administrative work, and accelerate medical necessity alignment.

“My team’s improved communication with payers has been transformative to the payer-provider dynamic, enabling true collaboration where it didn’t exist before,” said Debbie Ashworth, executive director of care management with West Tennessee Healthcare. “Xsolis has helped us standardize processes, eliminate variability, and increase confidence that we’re arriving at the best decisions for patient care more quickly and accurately. Their high-touch service is unparalleled, which allows us to really maximize the benefits of Xsolis’ AI solutions across the organization.”

“West Tennessee is a testament to how quickly organizational change can take effect with the right people, processes, and technology in place,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “Their leadership gets it and has leaned into the tailor-made approach Xsolis offers our clients, meeting utilization review and physician advisor teams where they are to help them do their best work. The future is bright at West Tennessee Healthcare, and we’re humbled to play a contributing role in their ongoing success story.”

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, and more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About West Tennessee Healthcare

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit health care system with locations serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities served, while providing exceptional and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.wth.org.