Diversity Richmond President Retires Amidst Employee Protests

ABC 8 news – On November 2021, a group of employees over Diversity Thrift, a store run by LGBTQ+ Advocacy Group Diversity Richmond, engaged in protests over unsafe and uncomfortable working conditions. These conditions included an alleged sexual harassment incident, which sparked a demand for reparations and steps to take for improving work conditions.

As a result of the protests, the company announced that they will be implementing changes, such as a $15 an hour salary and staff will also be paid for any hours missed during the protest. The company also ensured that each employee who has faced harassment is either employed or re-hired with the company. The company will also require sexual harassment training for all staff who are employed with them.

Additionally, the company will re-examine its staffing, management, and leadership structure, culture and policies. The president of the company also decided to retire, while another leader is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The program coordinator provided 8News with a statement on behalf of the thrift store’s employees.

