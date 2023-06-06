Divorcing in Portland? How It Might Affect You at Work 

While some “expressed a renewed sense of career motivation,” others said the divorce gave them the “opportunity for change.”

Divorce is arguably one of the toughest situations a person may face in their lifetime. Many of the people who go through divorce assumed they’d spend the rest of their life with their spouse or already did spend a good portion of their life with them.

For most people, divorces can be emotionally draining, confusing, and sometimes even a little unbearable, but the impact it can have on you at work surprisingly can range. According to a survey conducted by Minnesota professors Connie Wanberg and Michelle Duffy, divorces don’t always have a negative impact on work, cites The Roanoke Times1. They can also have a positive one.

After digging up divorce records, reading online forums, speaking with divorce lawyers, and surveying 500 people who went through a divorce or were still married, Wanberg and Duffy concluded something quite interesting. Not all divorcees or those going through a divorce struggle at work.

While 44 percent of the individuals did admit that “the event was adversely affecting [their] jobs,” another 40 percent said, “the experience had a positive impact on their work.”

While some “expressed a renewed sense of career motivation,” others said the divorce gave them the “opportunity for change.” The professors also shared that some divorcees had more energy to spend focusing on their careers or furthering their education.

Of course, not all individuals are fortunate enough to have such a positive experience while going through a divorce. The circumstances, including whether a person has children, and their perspective on the matter, all play a role in how a divorce will impact someone at work.

