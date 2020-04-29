Do I Need a Personal Injury Lawyer? 5 Signs You Should Start Looking for One

A personal injury lawyer can help you get the full compensation you are entitled to under your policy and make sure you aren’t paying out of pocket for costs related to your injury.

Some accidents are simple fender benders – a ding here, a small scratch there, and once the repairs are done everything goes back to normal. A serious car crash or life-altering injury, on the other hand, can have a major impact on your life for years to come. Most people in these circumstances would benefit from the advice of an experienced lawyer. It can be difficult to know when you should call a personal injury lawyer. Here are five signs it is time to look for one.

Your injuries or property damage are severe

Insurance companies stay in business by trying to pay the smallest claim amounts possible, and in some cases even denying your claim. They may offer you an amount that limits payouts in the case of severe injuries or damage that may not cover all your medical bills or repairs.

An injury lawyer can help you get the full compensation you are entitled to under your policy and make sure you aren’t paying out of pocket for costs related to your injury.

Your insurance company won’t pay

In Ontario, we have no-fault insurance that means you are eligible for accident benefits even if you are the cause of the crash. If your insurance company is denying parts of your claim or refusing your eligibility, it is time to bring in a personal injury lawyer. They have experience negotiating with insurance companies and can appeal the decision on your behalf to ensure you get the amount you deserve.

You have questions about the insurance claims process and are unsure how to proceed.

For many people, the first time they get into an accident is the first time they ever file a claim or go through the claims process. It can be a complicated and confusing process that requires gathering and organizing information and completing detailed forms. If you are recovering from an injury, dealing with insurance companies is probably the last thing you want to be doing.

If you don’t provide the necessary documentation, or if you happen to fill out the forms incorrectly, it can hurt your claim and your settlement. Insurance companies often use these mistakes or oversights as an excuse to deny a claim.

An experienced personal injury lawyer knows the process and can help to simplify the paperwork and documentation to help take some of the stress off your shoulders.

The other party is not acting in good faith

You may assume that you are covered by your insurance plan for any accidents that might occur, and now they refuse to cover the damages. It could be that there is a legitimate reason for denying your claim or they could be treating you unfairly.

A personal injury lawyer will deal with the insurance companies to make sure they don’t try to take advantage of you.

There are complications with liability or you are blamed for the accident

In some accidents, the liability is clear. In others, such as accidents with multiple parties, the circumstances about who is at fault may not be so clear. This can make it difficult to know how to seek compensation and how to proceed.

You may find yourself blamed for the accident by a negligent driver. A personal injury lawyer Whitby can help gather evidence and sort out the facts to support what really happened.