Does Marijuana Use Constitute DUI in the State of Oklahoma?

Channel 8 News – A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board found that the teenage driver in the fatal collision in March in Tishomingo tested negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis after her death.

Six teenagers were in the small car at the time when they collided with a large truck. The teens were on a school lunch break in a Chevrolet Spark that is designed to carry four passengers when the crash happened. The NTSB preliminary report also stated the 16-year-old driver had been issued an intermediate driver’s license six months before the crash. Under that license, she was only legally permitted to have one passenger from outside her household unless there was someone who was at least 21 years old in the car.

According to the report, the teen driver turned left at a stop sign when her car was struck by an oncoming truck. The truck’s driver was not injured and tested negative for alcohol and drugs, the NTSB report said.

