E. Coli Contamination Prompts New York Company to Recall Cotija Cheese

Earlier this week, Quesos La Ricura Ltd. issued a recall for cotija cheese after a random inspection discovered the presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria.

Quesos La Ricura Ltd., a company based in New York, decided to issue a recall for an “undisclosed number of packages of cotija cheese because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria.” According to the notice, the cheese is being recalled in five states and was issued after test results from Florida inspectors came back positive for the bacteria.

The cheese was distributed and sold in retail stores throughout New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. According to the notice, which was posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the product was packaged on “yellow foam trays wrapped in plastic with labels with the following information: ‘Quesos La Ricura Queso Cotija, Cotija Cheese aged over 60 days,’ UPC: 7 69087 00933 6 and a weight of 12 oz.” The ‘Sell By’ date is May 20, 2020-3/ May 20, 2020-4.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported from customers consuming the cheese. For now, customers who have the recalled cheese are being urged to return it for a refund or toss it in the trash. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Quesos La Ricura Ltd. at 516-932-5756.

