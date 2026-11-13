E. Coli Outbreak at California Pumpkin Farm Claims Life

Investigators close their probe after a deadly outbreak sickens several farm visitors.

A fall visit to a popular California pumpkin farm has been linked to an E. coli outbreak that claimed one life and left several other visitors ill. County officials have since announced that the risk of further exposure has passed, although investigators were unable to determine exactly how the bacteria spread among people who visited the farm. The outbreak was connected to Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo, a seasonal destination known for its pumpkin patch, corn maze, and hayrides. The farm attracts visitors during the fall season, when families often take part in outdoor activities and enjoy traditional harvest events. Following reports of illness among visitors, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health began an investigation to identify the source and determine whether additional people could be at risk.

According to county officials, five people tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, also known as STEC. All five had visited Brookshire Farms on October 17 or 18, 2026. Another 10 people who visited the property between October 16 and October 26 later developed symptoms and were classified as suspected cases. One person connected to the outbreak died. Officials have not released the individual’s name or age.

The investigation focused on several possible ways visitors could have come into contact with the bacteria. Food, drinking water, and other environmental conditions at the property were examined. Items and activities that visitors may have shared included edible corn cups, pumpkins, hay, and water sources that were not intended for drinking. However, none of these possible exposures was confirmed as the cause.

Samples of food, water, and other materials collected from the property did not test positive for E. coli. As a result, investigators were unable to identify the exact source of the contamination. County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin explained that this type of result is not unusual because bacteria may only be present for a short period and can be difficult to find during later testing. Even when an outbreak is clearly linked to a location, the source may no longer be detectable by the time samples are collected.

Officials also looked into whether contact with animals could have played a role. Farm animals and petting areas are known ways people can encounter certain strains of E. coli, particularly at outdoor attractions. However, county officials said animals and petting zoos were not open to visitors or operating at Brookshire Farms during the period under investigation.

E. coli infections can occur when bacteria enter the body through contaminated food or water. People can also become infected after touching contaminated surfaces or environments and then transferring the germs to their mouths. Contact with an infected person or animal can also spread the bacteria. Because the germs can pass through several different routes, identifying the exact point of exposure can be difficult. Symptoms of a STEC infection commonly include stomach cramps and diarrhea, which may contain blood. Some people experience mild illness, while others can develop serious complications. In severe cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition that can cause kidney failure. Children younger than five are at greater risk of developing serious complications, making prompt medical attention especially important when symptoms appear.

Although the investigation did not uncover the precise source, officials were able to determine that the known exposure risk had passed by November 6. Without a source identified, the outbreak has raised concerns about the difficulty of tracing foodborne illnesses when contamination disappears before testing can locate it. Authorities are also drawing public attention to the potential seriousness of E. Coli infections, using this case a a prime example of how the infection can lead to life-threatening illness and even death.

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E coli outbreak linked to California pumpkin farm leaves 1 dead, officials say no ongoing threat

E coli outbreak at California pumpkin farm leaves one dead