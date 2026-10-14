Economic Development Leader Christina Crespi Joins INGAGE as Strategic Consultant for Government Relations

The addition strengthens INGAGE’s public affairs and government relations counsel for clients who are entering the Miami market.

MIAMI, FL — INGAGE, a marketing, growth consulting, land deal, and crisis communications firm based in Miami with clients across the United States, has named Christina Crespi as a strategic consultant for government relations and public affairs. Crespi brings senior public-sector insights and community-building experience for organizations navigating government agencies, commission chambers, and stakeholder rooms.

As the previous Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Miami Downtown Development Authority (Miami DDA), Crespi has seen firsthand Miami’s significant growth trajectory. In that role, Crespi led the economic strategy for Downtown Miami and Brickell, overseeing a $21 million annual budget and programs that support more than 115,000 residents, 250,000 daily workers, and attract millions of visitors each year. Crespi expanded the Miami DDA’s business incentive program, arts and culture grants and grew support services to employ more than 60 formerly homeless individuals.

“Christina brings first-hand knowledge and deep experience of how to navigate Miami’s dynamic and multi-layered environment,” said Katherine Doble, President and Founder of INGAGE. “She has led economic strategy for the country’s fastest-growing urban core and we’re looking forward to the impact she’ll make for our clients.”

In her role at INGAGE, Crespi will assist the team in advising clients on entering and expanding into South Florida, provide strategic public affairs and government relations consulting and develop critical community engagement campaigns that secure approvals and build stakeholder support. Her approach pairs economic development with inclusive, community-centered growth that creates genuine community alignment.

“Miami’s growth is about more than skylines; it’s about the people building their lives alongside it. At the Miami DDA, I saw how the right strategy, paired with genuine community engagement, turns ambitious plans into lasting impact. I’m excited to bring that same approach to INGAGE’s clients, and to join a firm that understands good business outcomes and good community outcomes aren’t separate goals,” said Crespi.

Crespi holds degrees in social work and social policy from Florida State University. She was named a 2026 Influential Business Woman by the South Florida Business Journal and a 2026 Outstanding Woman in Business and Economics honoree through the In the Company of Women Awards.

About INGAGE

Since 2011, INGAGE has helped organizations turn complex problems into forward motion, originally serving as a marketing partner for Florida’s most demanding sectors and growing to provide complex public relations and public affairs, crisis management, and land deal assistance. The firm’s client roster includes over 50 clients, with a portfolio of publicly traded companies to mid-size law firms. The firm is certified women-owned. Learn more at www.ingage.biz.