Fake Reviews Are Now a Federal Offense. Here’s What That Means for Local Businesses

The FTC’s fake review rule didn’t emerge in isolation. In December 2025, the agency issued its first warning letters under the rule to ten companies, a signal that enforcement is moving from theoretical to active.

For years, a bad batch of fake reviews was mostly a reputational headache. A competitor might grumble, a customer might complain, but the consequences rarely went beyond a public spat on a review site. That changed on October 21, 2024, when the Federal Trade Commission’s final rule on consumer reviews and testimonials took effect. For the first time, businesses that write, buy, or manipulate online reviews face direct federal civil penalties, not just the threat of bad press.

For local businesses, whose entire visibility strategy often hinges on stars and star counts, the rule lands differently than it does for a national retailer buried in customer feedback. It reaches straight into the marketing tactics small business owners have leaned on for years.

A Regulatory Line That Wasn’t There Before

The Commission’s rule, formally known as the Trade Regulation Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials, gives the agency something it didn’t reliably have before: the ability to seek monetary penalties for deceptive review practices without first building a case for unfairness under the broader FTC Act. Violators can face civil penalties in the tens of thousands of dollars per violation, and each fake review or manipulated rating can count separately.

The rule followed the FTC’s final rule banning fake reviews, which the Commission approved on a unanimous 5-0 vote after two years of rule-making. That unanimity signaled something worth noticing: this wasn’t a partisan priority. It was a recognition that fake reviews had become widespread enough to distort how consumers make everyday purchasing decisions, from where they eat to who they hire to fix a leaky roof.

What Actually Counts as a Violation

The rule covers more ground than most business owners assume. It bars writing or buying reviews from people who don’t exist, including AI-generated reviews crafted to look like real customer feedback. It prohibits offering compensation or discounts in exchange for reviews that express a particular sentiment, whether that’s a free service in exchange for five stars or a subtle nudge to leave only positive feedback. It requires employees, officers, and their immediate relatives to disclose their connection to a business before posting a review of it. And it prohibits using legal threats, intimidation, or false accusations to pressure a customer into removing an honest negative review.

That last provision matters more than it might seem. Plenty of small businesses have, at some point, threatened a defamation suit over a one-star review, or quietly offered a refund contingent on the review coming down. Under the current rule, both of those moves can qualify as unlawful review suppression, not just questionable customer service.

Why Local Businesses Carry More Exposure Than Most

National brands can usually absorb a scattered bad review; a restaurant chain with thousands of locations barely notices a handful of one-star ratings. A single-location business doesn’t have that cushion.

Local search results, especially the map pack that appears above the organic listings, weight review volume, recency, and rating heavily in deciding which businesses to surface. That dependency is exactly what makes local businesses more likely to reach for shortcuts: incentivized reviews, review-gating apps that filter unhappy customers away from public platforms, or a quiet request to a regular customer for just a quick five-star review.

Each of those tactics now carries direct legal exposure that didn’t exist two years ago.

The rule doesn’t stand alone, either. It sits alongside the older Consumer Review Fairness Act, which already made it illegal for a business to use a contract clause or terms-of-service agreement to bar customers from posting honest reviews. Between the two, businesses have lost most of the levers they once used to shape their public review record, whether that meant threatening a customer with a lawsuit, burying negative feedback behind a private feedback form while only the positive comments made it to Google, or quietly declining to renew a client relationship after a bad rating.

What’s left is the slower, less controllable process of actually earning good reviews, which is precisely the point of the rule.

Building Visibility Without Crossing the Line

The compliant path isn’t complicated, but it does require patience that manipulated reviews were designed to skip. Real review growth comes from consistent outreach to actual customers, a Google Business Profile that’s fully built out with accurate categories and services, and website content that answers the specific questions local customers are searching for.

Many small business owners outsource this work to local search optimization and citation management services rather than build the capability in-house, since consistent execution across listings, citations, and review outreach takes more ongoing attention than most owners can give it alongside running the actual business.

Done properly, that work produces the same outcome fake reviews were meant to fake: a business that shows up when nearby customers search for what it offers, backed by feedback that will hold up if the FTC ever comes looking.

A Compliance Checklist Worth Running Now

Business owners who haven’t audited their review practices since the rule took effect should do it soon rather than wait for a warning letter. That means checking whether any current promotions offer incentives tied to review sentiment, reviewing staff guidance on how to respond to negative feedback, and confirming that any employee-written reviews carry a clear disclosure.

This sits inside a broader pattern worth taking seriously: the essential legal compliance steps for small businesses that most owners associate with taxes, employment law, and licensing now extends into marketing practices that used to feel like a gray area. Treating review management as a compliance function, not just a marketing tactic, is the safest way to stay ahead of enforcement rather than reacting to it.

The Website Itself Isn’t Off the Hook

Review practices are only part of the picture. The same enforcement climate that produced the consumer review rule has also sharpened scrutiny of how businesses present themselves online more broadly, from testimonial pages to claims made in blog content and service descriptions.

Anyone updating a business’s local content or launching new service pages should revisit the legal considerations when building a business website before publishing, since misleading claims and mishandled testimonials on a company’s own site can trigger the same deceptive-practices scrutiny as a fake third-party review.

What This Means Going Forward

The FTC’s fake review rule didn’t emerge in isolation. In December 2025, the agency issued its first warning letters under the rule to ten companies, a signal that enforcement is moving from theoretical to active.

For a local business, the safest read of that timeline is that the grace period, if there ever was one, is closing. Building a review base and local search presence the honest way now costs more effort upfront than it once did to fake it, but it’s the only version of that visibility that survives a regulator’s second look.

None of this means local businesses need to stop asking happy customers for reviews, and it doesn’t mean every negative comment has to be accepted without response. Businesses can still ask for feedback broadly, respond publicly and honestly to criticism, and correct factual errors in a review through the platform’s normal channels.

What they can’t do anymore is manufacture the appearance of consensus. Owners who treat that distinction as a legal boundary rather than a marketing suggestion will be the ones still standing when the FTC’s next batch of warning letters goes out.