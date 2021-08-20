Elevated Vitamin D Levels Prompt Dog Food Recall

Certain types of Simply Nourish frozen dog food were recently recalled over concerns they may contain elevated levels of vitamin D.

Pet owners, beware. Earlier this week, a recall was issued over concerns that certain packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food may contain high levels of vitamin D. Elevated levels of this particular vitamin could end up causing serious health problems in dogs, federal health officials claim. According to the notice, Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company produces the recalled dog food. So far, about 51,000 packages of dog food have been recalled, most of which ended up for sale in PetSmart stores across the country.

The recall includes the following products:

Product Name Net Wt UPC Best by range Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2lb 73725792262 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792264 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2lb 73725792266 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5lb 73725792267 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2lb 73725792260 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5lb 73725792263 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2lb 73725792079 8/26/2022-1/13/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792078 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

Fortunately, the company has not received reports of pets experiencing illnesses. It’s important to note, however, that dogs who consume dog food with elevated levels of vitamin D “can face serious health issues, including renal dysfunction.” They may also exhibit the following symptoms, according to the notice: vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

The company decided to issue to voluntary recall after “routine testing confirmed elevated Vitamin D levels on certain Simply Nourish frozen food products.” The recall notice states:

“Subsequent investigation indicates the problem arose as a result of the vitamin mix dosage being significantly reduced by the vitamin mix manufacturer, and this change was not detected or properly communicated.”

The company further noted that it has “already put corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur.”

Sources:

