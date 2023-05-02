Enhanced Penalties for DUI with a Child in the Vehicle

If a person has a child under the age of 14 in their vehicle and they were drunk driving, then they will be charged with enhanced DUI because of the additional element of child endangerment.

DUI penalties are different from case to case. Every situation has different aspects to it, and the consequences the court gives will vary depending on these factors. A simple DUI offense will not be charged as severely as a DUI offense that involves other elements such as personal injuries and child endangerment.

If a person has a child under the age of 14 in their vehicle and they were drunk driving, then they will be charged with enhanced DUI because of the additional element of child endangerment. Such a crime is punishable by up to $5000 in fines and imprisonment for up to two and a half years in a correctional facility. If a person is caught for a second offense, then the offender will have to pay a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison.

Driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle is not the only crime that leads to enhanced penalties. If an accident occurred and others were injured, then the charges for their personal injuries will also have to be faced. If a death occurred, then vehicular manslaughter may also be added to one’s charges. The worse the damage and the more reckless the driver was, the worse the charges become. When drivers are pulled over by officers, they should not take it lightly and they should get in touch with lawyers as soon as possible.

Boston DUI lawyers are experienced in their field, and they can help a person get through their case with more ease while improving their chances of having a favorable outcome. Massachusetts DUI lawyers will support the defendant and help them understand their legal stance so they can make their next moves accordingly. Having DUI lawyers on one’s team is a valuable asset and can work in a person’s favor in the long run. For this reason, one of the first priorities on a person’s mind as soon as they are arrested should be to call DUI accident lawyers near them so they can get the help they need.

What is Considered Legally Drunk in Boston, Massachusetts?

For a person to be considered legally drunk in Massachusetts they need to have a BAC of 0.08% or more. They can also be considered drunk if the officers have a strong reason to believe their faculties are impaired. These rules hold true for adults of regular vehicles, but minors and commercial drivers have to follow stricter restrictions.

Minors are considered legally drunk if their BAC is above 0.02%, and commercial drivers are considered drunk if they have a BAC of 0.04% or more. Anyone who wants to better understand DUI laws should contact a lawyer without delay.