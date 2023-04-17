EU Ban on Plastics Unlawful

This case is not just about harm done to Symphony – it is about harm done to the environment. Symphony’s d2w technology was invented to reduce plastic pollution by causing the plastic to biodegrade rapidly, leaving no microplastics or harmful residues, if it escapes into the open environment (particularly the oceans), from which it cannot realistically be collected for recycling or anything else.

Symphony does not accept that Article 5 applies to its d2w technology, but the confusion caused by the wording of the legislation is obstructing the adoption of the technology outside the EU as well as inside. For every day it remains in force ordinary plastic continues to be used, and thousands of tons of it are getting into the open environment worldwide, where it could persist for 50 years or more.

Symphony’s CEO, Michael Laurier said “The EU ought to be encouraging plastic which will biodegrade in the open environment, and I have never been able to understand how it was possible to impose a ban without any dossier from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) showing any justification for a ban. The Commission had asked ECHA to study the technology under Art 69 of REACH, and ECHA received hundreds of pages of scientific evidence, but were instructed to terminate the study.”

“The EU then proceeded to legislate and ignored all the safeguards against arbitrary legislation provided by Arts. 69-73 of REACH, and the Charter of Fundamental Rights. In October 2018 Symphony were informed by the leader of the scientific team at ECHA after ten months study, that they had not been convinced that microplastics were formed.”