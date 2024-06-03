Event Advisory: A Conversation with Retired US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer 

Justice Breyer will reflect on Katzmann’s legacy and discuss his new book, “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism.”

What: The newly launched Katzmann Initiative on Improving Interbranch Relations and Government at Brookings will host its inaugural event with retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. The Katzmann Initiative honors judge, law professor, and former Brookings senior fellow, Robert A. Katzmann. Justice Breyer will reflect on Katzmann’s legacy and discuss his new book, “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism.”

Featuring:

Justice Stephen Breyer (ret.) , Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States

, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States Camille Busette , Interim Vice President and Director, Governance Studies; Director, Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative, Brookings Institution

, Interim Vice President and Director, Governance Studies; Director, Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative, Brookings Institution Brian Richardson, Associate Professor of Law, Cornell University

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Streaming online and in-person at Brookings: 1775 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C., 20036

RSVP and learn more here

Viewers can submit questions in advance via e-mail to events@brookings.edu.

