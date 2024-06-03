Statement on USDA Poultry Grower and Capital Improvement Systems Proposed Regulations Announced Today

“American family farmers are in peril and this encouraging news gives our producers hope amidst the fallout of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson’s Farm Bill that would decimate small and medium sized producers.” ~ Marty Irby

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, Organization for Competitive Markets, and Competitive Markets Action released the following statement in response to the USDA’s announcement of proposed regulations for Poultry Grower and Capital Improvement systems:

“We applaud the USDA for finally stepping up to prevent exploitation of contract poultry growers across America and hope to see these regulations swiftly finalized,” said Marty Irby, president at Competitive Markets Action and Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets who also represents the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association as their lobbyist. “American family farmers are in peril and this encouraging news gives our producers hope amidst the fallout of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson’s Farm Bill that would decimate small and medium sized producers.”

