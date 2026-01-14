Everything You Need to Know About Roundup Lawsuits

As these lawsuits develop, they could change product liability law and consumer safety standards.

Roundup, an herbicide that has been used on a widespread scale around the world, has not only earned a reputation for being successful in destroying weeds but also for being linked to cancer. The main ingredient in Roundup herbicide, known as glyphosate, has been involved in a multitude of cases due to an increasing number of people claiming that it has brought about cancer in their lives, especially Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

With all this happening in the wake of ongoing cases in court, it becomes essential for those involved to understand everything about the Roundup cases.

The Link Between Glyphosate and Cancer

Glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, was classified as a probable human carcinogen by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2015. The Roundup lawsuits are based on allegations that exposure to glyphosate can lead to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, with more than 7,000 claims pending.

Many studies say glyphosate is linked to cancer. But the company that makes the chemical, Monsanto (a Bayer subsidiary), has consistently said otherwise, calling it safe and working as designed.

How Roundup Lawsuits Work

People who file Roundup lawsuits are usually people diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) or other cancers, which they believe were caused by exposure to glyphosate. They file these claims as personal injury lawsuits. The makers of Roundup, which is an herbicide, were accused in these cases, mainly Monsanto, of failure to warn the users about possible cancer risks.

Oftentimes, plaintiffs allege that the company’s research disregards or misrepresents the data regarding the health hazards of glyphosate. Lawsuits also target the company’s alleged efforts to influence scientific findings or to play down risks in its marketing and labeling.

Types of Damages in Roundup Lawsuits

Plaintiffs in the Roundup lawsuit may be entitled to a wide array of damages if successful. You may be compensated or sued for damages, including medical costs, wages, and pain and suffering, among others.

A defendant may also be subject to punitive damages if their conduct is particularly reprehensible. For instance, there may be punitive damages if the defendant deliberately withheld evidence about the dangers of Roundup or altered scientific studies.

The amount of compensation one receives can vary widely based on the illness, the extent of exposure, and the legal area. Some cases have resulted in millions of dollars in settlements or jury awards, making them costly for everyone.

What to Do if You’ve Been Exposed to Roundup

An experienced lawyer can help you formulate the best legal strategy if you or someone close to you has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or another cancer and you believe Roundup exposure is at fault. A lawyer who deals with product liability and personal injury cases can help you understand if you have a valid case and how to proceed next.

Having your medical records and evidence of Roundup exposure on hand will strengthen your case. A legal expert can offer guidance regarding a possible settlement or whether to proceed with the case if it involves a trial.

Takeaways

A Roundup lawsuit concerns the potential health risks posed by the herbicide glyphosate. Here’s what you need to know.

Research shows Roundup exposure increases the risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has been implicated in cancer.

Legal action targets Monsanto (now Bayer) for failing to warn users about the cancer risk.

Possible compensation includes pain and medical expenses. This is compensation a victim can get for medical expenses, lost income, and pain and suffering.

Many lawsuits are still on despite some settlements.

See a lawyer if exposed. If you think you have cancer as a result of Roundup, reach out for legal help.

As these lawsuits develop, they could change product liability law and consumer safety standards.