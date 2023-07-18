Everything You Should Know about Types of Bus Accident Claims

These attorneys can advise you to make a complaint to Kansas City’s bus system, also known as the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority – KCATA.

There are many types of buses around the world, and they all have different rules of liability. Even the buses that claim to always be safe can sometimes be involved in an accident. However, depending on the type of bus and circumstances that led to the collision, an injury claim can be a complex and time-consuming process.

That’s nothing a bus accident attorney can’t fix! If you seek help from legal representation, you’re more likely to receive compensation for your injuries and find the liable party. Before doing so, there are four types of bus accident claims you need to be aware of and how they differ from each other.

Public Transportation

Most people are used to public transportation, that’s why these buses are one of the top first bus claims you should know about. In that case, the company that owns or runs the bus and the driver of the bus are considered potential defendants of the accident.

Of course, this depends on the cause that led to the collision, but in these types of claims, you can make a lawsuit against the municipality with the help of professional lawyers.

School Bus

School buses are the most common mode of transportation for many kids around the world, so there’s a special type of claim, especially for these buses. These collisions can be devastating and fatal, and the liable party is often difficult to determine.

However, if a private company owns the bus, that company can be held accountable as a defendant. Suppose you’re from Kansas City, Missouri, you’ll need the help of Kansas City Bus Accident Lawyers to tackle your case and start filing a claim against the school district or board, the bus driver, or the bus company.

Private and Charter Bus

Contrary to public buses, private and charter buses can require you to sign a legal document, also known as a liability waiver, before using their buses so you’re aware of any risks that may happen. Still, that doesn’t mean the bus company isn’t liable for the accident.

You can get help from a local attorney who specializes in bus accidents to help you understand this type of claim better and ensure you have a chance against these private companies. In that case, you can contact Missouri City Bus Accident Lawyers, who’ll help you determine the liable party and help navigate your case.

Tour Bus

Tour buses are similar to private or charter buses, meaning companies hire them for excursions. However, determining liability can be complex because the accident depends on many factors. If your group booked the tour bus directly, you could make a claim against the bus company and driver. However, if someone else booked the bus on behalf of the group, they can be held responsible for the accident.

In that case, it’s best if you seek advice from Kansas City Accident Lawyers because they’ll inform you on who can be named as a defendant and who can’t. They’ll also work toward receiving you fair compensation regardless of the situation.

Additionally, these attorneys can advise you to make a complaint to Kansas City’s bus system, also known as the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority – KCATA. They’ll consider your case and help prevent similar accidents in the future.