Evisort, Western Union and Husch Blackwell Win Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Value Champion Award for Innovation and Collaboration

Partnership reduced Western Union’s outside counsel spend by 70%.

SAN FRANCISCO – Evisort, the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement and sales operation teams worldwide, multinational financial services company Western Union and law firm Husch Blackwell received an Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Value Champion Award for their successful value initiative and collaboration. The ACC’s annual award program recognizes companies affecting change within the legal industry through creativity and value-based legal management skills.

Using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), Evisort’s cloud-based contract lifecycle management platform empowers companies by providing greater awareness of a business’s entire contract portfolio. The platform enables companies to find revenue, cost savings and risk-reduction opportunities without spending hours manually analyzing each contract. By partnering with Evisort and Husch Blackwell’s Director of Legal Operations Kevin Bielawski, Western Union cut costs, improved predictability and achieved positive business outcomes.

“Evisort is instrumental in our global procurement and legal operations at Western Union. In 2021, Western Union centralized and gained visibility into global supplier contracts while reducing spend on outsourced counsel by over 70%, and we’ve achieved even greater savings with Evisort in 2022,” said Rebecca Crance, Legal Counsel – Global Real Estate and Procurement at Western Union.

“We are proud of Western Union’s accomplishments using Evisort’s platform and honored by ACC’s recognition,” said Evisort Chief Customer Officer Rachael McBrearty. “We will continue supporting customers by enhancing our AI capabilities to further simplify the contract management process.”

Evisort recently unveiled enhanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, multi-language capabilities and an expanded intelligent clause library for more efficient drafting and more confident negotiation.

About Evisort

