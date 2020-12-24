Excedrin Painkillers Recalled Over Packaging Defect

Earlier this week, a recall was issued for certain packages of Excedrin painkillers because there may be holes in the bottom of the bottles.

An urgent recall was issued earlier this week affecting more than 430,000 bottles of Excedrin brand painkillers. Why? According to the recall, the bottles have a “manufacturing defect that may have let holes in the bottom of the bottles.” The defect violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, “which mandates childproof packaging for over-the-counter and prescription drugs, among other possibly hazardous household products.” The recall itself was issued by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the manufacturer of Excedrin.

The affected products include “Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets,” according to the notice. A complete list of the recalled products can be found here.

According to the notice, the bottles were “supplied by a third-party manufacturer…and were sold nationwide and online.” Fortunately, the company has not received reports of injuries or incidents related to the defect. For now, if a customer has a bottle with holes, they should return it to GlaxoSmithKline for a refund.

