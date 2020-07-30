FDA Expands Recall of Hand Sanitizers Contaminated with Methanol…Again

Earlier this week, the FDA announced more brands have been added to the ever-growing list of hand sanitizers recalled due to methanol contamination.

Once again the FDA is expanding its list of recalled hand sanitizers. In an announcement earlier this week, the federal agency revealed there are now 87 different hand sanitizers included in the recall because they tested “positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.” Methanol can be dangerous because when it’s absorbed through the skin, it may result in short or long-term health issues. If ingested, it could even prove fatal.

In a comment about the recalled sanitizers, the FDA said:

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations, and death.”

The agency first became aware of the tainted hand sanitizers earlier this month when it began seeing “an increase in hand sanitizers labeled to contain ethanol, but actually tested positive for methanol contamination.”

At the moment, many of the affected hand sanitizers have been voluntarily recalled and removed from store shelves. However, some products may still be available in stores. The current list of recalled hand sanitizer brands include:

Blumen

Klar and Danver

Modesa

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer

Assured Aloe

Bio aaa Advance

LumiSkin Advance

QualitaMed

Herbacil

Earths Amenities

Agavespa Skincare

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals

All-Clean

Esk Biochem

Lavar 70

The Good Gel

CleanCare NoGerm

Saniderm

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented

Jaloma

Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Andy’s Best

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

Optimus Lubricants

Shine and Clean

Selecto

Mystic Shield

Cavalry

ENLIVEN

Lux Eoi

Bersih

Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70% from Wet Look

Britz

Parabola

Urbane Bath and Body

Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse-Free 70%

Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse-Free

Kleanz

Be Safe

Wave

DAESI

Most of the affected products were manufactured in Mexico, except the Leiper’s Fork sanitizer, which was manufactured in Tennessee. For now, consumers who have the recalled products should “dispose of them in a hazardous waste container.”

