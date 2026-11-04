FDA Gives Two Smoked Seafood Recalls Highest Risk Rating

Two smoked seafood products receive the FDA’s highest risk classification over possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed two smoked seafood recalls in its highest risk category after concerns that the products may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious illness and, in some cases, death. The recalls involve two products sold under the Starfish Seafood name: Cold Smoked Norwegian Salmon and Cold Smoked Trio Salmon Halibut Trout. According to FDA reports, both products received a Class I classification this week. The recalls were first announced in October and were voluntarily initiated by Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc., a wholesale seafood distributor based in Brooklyn, New York.

One of the affected products is Starfish Seafood Cold Smoked Norwegian Salmon. The salmon was sold frozen and can be identified by UPC number 4751048940099. The affected package carries lot number D080-148 and a best-before date of November 27, 2027. Consumers who have this product should compare the information on their packaging with the details included in the recall notice before deciding whether it is affected. The second recalled item is Starfish Seafood Cold Smoked Trio Salmon Halibut Trout. The FDA also included this product in the Class I action because of concerns about possible Listeria contamination. The available recall information identifies the product by name, but does not provide its package codes, lot numbers, or expiration details.

The products were distributed in several states, including New York, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Nevada. Because the seafood was sold across state lines, shoppers who purchased specialty smoked fish should check their freezers and refrigerators rather than assuming the recall applies only to customers in the distributor’s home state.

The Class I designation does not mean that every package has been confirmed to contain the bacteria. It reflects the FDA’s assessment of the potential danger associated with exposure to the recalled products. The agency’s classification places the two seafood recalls in its highest risk category, making it important for consumers to take the warning seriously, and the agency stated consumers should check its website for more recall information or contact the distributor if they are unsure whether a package they purchased is included.

Listeria is especially concerning because it can cause a serious infection known as listeriosis. While some people may experience mild symptoms, the infection can be far more dangerous for certain groups. Pregnant women, newborn babies, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe complications. For pregnant women, an infection can also create serious health concerns for the unborn baby. Symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, and digestive problems such as diarrhea. More serious infections may affect the nervous system and cause confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. Symptoms may not appear immediately after exposure, making it important for anyone who may have eaten recalled food to pay attention to changes in their health.

The FDA has stressed consumers should not eat either recalled seafood product, even if it looks and smells normal. Food contaminated with Listeria may not show obvious signs of spoilage. Anyone who has an affected package should follow the recall instructions and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The products should not be served to other people or used in meals. Enforcement reports continue to list both recalls as ongoing.

Sources:

Seafood recall update as FDA sets most serious risk level over listeria

Smoked fish recalled in 6 states over listeria risk

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. Recalls Starfish Seafood Trio Because of Possible Health Risk