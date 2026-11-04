Local Law Firms Join Forces

Two trusted firms, one powerful future.

For more than 150 years, Marshall & Melhorn and RCO Law (formerly Robison, Curphey & O’Connell) have each contributed to the strength of the region and the legal community across northwest Ohio. Now, that history serves as a foundation, not something to preserve in place, but something to build upon with intention. Marshall Curphey will emerge from the union of these two legacy law firms in January 2027.

The legal industry continues to evolve, shaped by changing client expectations and rapidly advancing technology. Clients demand greater efficiency, transparency, and value. At the same time, scale and adaptability are becoming more important to ensure consistent, high-quality service and the ability to recruit and offer top talent.

By combining complementary strengths, the new firm will provide an enhanced ability to meet client expectations by expanding our resources and expertise while allowing for more focused investments in technology and operations. The goal is to continue to provide reliable, high-value counsel in an increasingly complex environment.

“Looking ahead, Marshall & Melhorn and RCO Law are forming an organization positioned to meet the needs of today’s clients while preparing for what comes next. We will be stronger, more relevant, and better positioned to serve our clients and our community,” shared Peter Lavalette, current managing partner, RCO Law.

The firms will make the transition to their new name, Marshall Curphey, on January 1, 2027. The name intentionally captures the strong history of both firms and the many leaders whose footsteps paved the way for their current success.

“We’re not just bringing two organizations together; we’re building something even better. The firm is not only creating opportunities to support our clients more effectively but one built for professionals at every stage of their careers. By joining forces, we strengthen the firm and support a culture that remains steady while we evolve,” said Benjamin Heywood, managing partner, Marshall & Melhorn.

The new Marshall Curphey will be a general practice law firm serving northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan with attorneys licensed to practice across nine states; Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri. The firm serves individuals, families, non-profits, and businesses across a broad range of legal matters.

Two trusted firms, one powerful future.

About Marshall & Melhorn

Our firm was founded when Edwin Marshall, newly graduated from Cornell Law School, returned to Toledo in 1895 to establish what would become one of the premier law firms in Northwest Ohio. Competence and loyalty were the hallmarks of his practice. “Our desire to serve our clients is very, very much stronger than our desire for money,” he wrote in 1934 as he sent a modest invoice to a construction company whose business was devastated by the Great Depression. While the ensuing years have brought great changes to our practice, both in the diversity of our clients and the matters for which they engage our services, we maintain the same values of competence and loyalty in all that we do.

About RCO Law

With roots tracing back to 1874 in Toledo, the firm has practiced as Robison Curphey & O’Connell since 1964 when Jim Robison, John Curphey, and Mickey O’Connell reaffirmed an unyielding dedication to their clients in a firm built on civility and mutual respect. Client-centered, collaborative, and principled are the core values on which RCO Law was built, and which continue to drive the firm’s commitment to exceptional service and value. RCO Law is privileged to serve Toledo and the surrounding communities as we have for more than 150 years.