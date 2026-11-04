Casepoint Launches Casepoint Public Records for State, Local, and Education Organizations

Built on technology proven across every level of government, the solution gives public records teams one secure platform to manage requests from intake through review, redaction, and production.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint, a leading provider of secure, unified government, legal, and compliance solutions, announced the launch of Casepoint Public Records, designed for state, local, and education (SLED) organizations. The solution draws on 30+ years of Casepoint’s experience supporting records, investigations, and litigation work for state agencies, local governments, school districts and universities, managing some of the most sensitive, high-volume request workloads in government.

Casepoint Public Records combines AI-powered automation, advanced search and review, redaction, reporting, and modern data integrations within a secure, unified platform. Because public records work sits alongside Casepoint’s FOIA, eDiscovery, legal hold, investigations, and compliance capabilities, agencies can also manage matters across multiple workflows, such as a records request that turns into litigation, without moving data between disconnected systems.

“Public records teams are being asked to respond faster as request volumes grow, and information is spread across more systems, often with limited resources,” said Paul Colangelo, CEO at Casepoint. “We’ve worked alongside these teams at every level of government, including some of the most demanding FOIA environments anywhere. Casepoint Public Records puts what we’ve learned to work for state, local, and education teams, built around their statutes, their timelines, and their budgets.”

Through Casepoint IQ™, Casepoint’s AI foundation, Casepoint Public Records applies AI-powered search, document summarization, and advanced analytics across large, complex data sets. This includes fully agentic, assistive, machine learning and predictive coding, and MCP enablement. These capabilities help teams identify relevant information faster and reduce manual effort while maintaining human oversight over key decisions.

Public records requests increasingly involve information spread across email, collaboration platforms, cloud systems, and other modern data sources. Casepoint Public Records connects with Microsoft 365, Teams, Slack, Google Workspace, and other common systems, so teams can collect and review responsive records in the same environment where they manage the request.

“Every state has its own public records law, with its own deadlines, exemptions, and reporting requirements,” said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. “Casepoint Public Records gives teams one place to manage those requirements throughout each request.”

Casepoint’s secure, cloud-native platform has achieved FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations, reflecting the security foundation behind its work with sensitive government data. Casepoint Public Records also includes permissions-based controls and detailed audit trails to help organizations protect sensitive information and maintain defensible public records processes.

Casepoint Public Records is available now for SLED organizations. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit https://www.casepoint.com/solutions/government/state-local-education/.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and regulated enterprises to discover, secure, and act across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. Casepoint brings together 30+ years of deep government expertise with a decade of cloud-native eDiscovery innovation, serving federal civilian and defense agencies and enterprises — including the U.S. Department of War — and unifying legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance workflows in one secure platform.

Built on a cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations, Casepoint is an AI-forward platform that leverages assistive, predictive, and agentic AI, along with an open MCP for “bring your own agent” support. Every AI-driven decision is transparent and auditable, with human-in-the-loop governance built in. Backed by a white-glove, partnership-oriented approach to every customer relationship, Casepoint helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under constant scrutiny. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.