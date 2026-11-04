Spirit Law Partners Expands Statewide Presence with New Tallahassee and Palm Beach Offices

Dual-office expansion strengthens the firm’s ability to serve the alcohol beverage hospitality and manufacturing industries across Florida.

Coral Gables, Fla. – Spirit Law Partners, a boutique law firm focused on alcohol beverage law, regulatory compliance, licensing, and business counsel, has opened new offices in Tallahassee and Palm Beach, strengthening its position at the center of Florida’s legislative and regulatory landscape.

Located at 201 South Monroe Street, 2nd Floor Tallahassee, FL 32301 and 7050 W Palmetto Park Rd., Suite 15-249 Boca Raton, FL 33433, the new offices reflect Spirit Law Partners’ continued growth and its commitment to serving clients at the intersection of business, policy, and regulation. The Tallahassee location places the firm closer to the state’s legislative and regulatory center, while the Palm Beach office expands its accessibility to businesses, operators and investors across South Florida.

Founded by attorneys Robert F. Lewis and Marbet Lewis, Spirit Law Partners has built a reputation for advising businesses operating in the alcohol manufacturing, sale and service industries. The firm’s practice encompasses alcohol licensing and regulatory compliance, hospitality business licensing, alcohol enforcement administrative litigation, government affairs, business permitting, and complex national regulatory transactions such as alcohol business acquisitions, mergers and restructuring.

“Opening offices in Tallahassee and Palm Beach represents an exciting next chapter for Spirit Law Partners and reflects the strength of the firm we have built,” said founders Marbet Lewis and Robert F. Lewis. “We have always served clients throughout Florida, and this expansion allows us to be even more accessible in two important markets while continuing to grow alongside the businesses and industries we represent.”

“My work with Spirit Law Partners has centered on real estate, corporate and lease matters, and it’s exciting to see that work now anchored by a physical presence here in West Palm Beach,” said Justin Bennett, Of Counsel, Spirit Law Partners.

Led by award-winning attorneys Robert F. Lewis and Marbet Lewis, Spirit Law Partners continues to expand its reach while maintaining the focused, industry-specific counsel that has defined the firm. The new Tallahassee and Palm Beach offices position Spirit Law Partners for continued growth and deepen its ability to help clients anticipate regulatory challenges, pursue new opportunities and operate confidently throughout Florida and beyond.

ABOUT SPIRIT LAW PARTNERS

Spirit Law Partners is an award-winning entrepreneurial boutique law firm representing businesses operating in highly regulated industries. Led by founding attorneys Robert F. Lewis and Marbet Lewis, the firm advises clients on alcohol beverage law, regulatory compliance, licensing, hospitality law, alcohol enforcement administrative litigation, government affairs, business transactions, zoning approvals and state and local permitting. Drawing on decades of combined experience and deep knowledge of Florida’s regulatory landscape, Spirit Law Partners helps clients navigate complex legal and business challenges with strategic, responsive, and practical counsel. For more information and to contact Spirit Law Partners, visit spiritlawpartners.com.