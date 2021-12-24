FDA Recalls Bread Products That May Contain Undeclared Allergens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recalling certain types of bread from two companies that were mislabeled. According to the recall notice, both companies “discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies.”

One of the companies is Flower Foods. Its honey wheat bread is one of the products being recalled because it contains milk, an ingredient not listed on the package. The company realized the problem after it learned it had “placed loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread into Nature’s Own Honey Wheat packaging.” This is important because people with dairy allergies could suffer severe allergic reactions if they eat the bread. Fortunately, the company has not yet received reports of consumers experiencing allergic reactions. An estimated 3,000 mislabeled loaves were sold. They all expire on December 26 and have codes 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00 printed on the packaging.

The second company is Bosket Bread Company. According to the notice, several bread products are included in the recall because they might contain soy, milk, wheat, sesame, and eggs.

The products include:

8 Grain Bread – allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk

Baguettes – allergens: Wheat

Sourdough Dinner Rolls – allergens: Wheat

Rosemary Bread – allergens: Wheat

Ciabatta Loaves – allergens: Wheat

Cinnamon Bread – allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg

Cinnamon Rolls – allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg

Country Loaf – allergens: Wheat

Brioche Dinner Rolls – allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg

English Muffin Bread – allergens: Wheat

Hotdog Buns – allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg

Jalapeno Cheese Bread – allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Olive Bread (Kalamata olives) – allergens: Wheat

Sesame Buns – allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg, Sesame

Sourdough Bread – allergens: Wheat

Fortunately, Bosket has not received any reports of consumers experiencing allergic reactions. It’s important to note that if you do not have an allergy to the abovementioned ingredients, then the products are completely safe to consume.

