FDA Recalls Garlic Powder Over Potential Contamination

The FDA and B&G Foods is recalling certain jars of garlic powder because they might be mislabeled and contain undeclared allergens.

If you’re a fan of cooking, you probably have a nice supply of herbs and spices. Unfortunately, the FDA just announced a recall for a popular spice, garlic powder, over concerns certain packages might be mislabeled and contaminated with a known allergen. According to the federal agency, B&G Foods issued a recall for certain 5.37 ounce bottles of Food Club Garlic Powder because “instead of the product promised, the bottle of garlic powder may actually contain bacon-flavored bits.” To make matters worse, the “bacon bits contain soy, an allergen that is not typically in garlic powder and is not declared on the label.” The FDA states:

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the bacon-flavored bits contained in the recalled containers…There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to soy.”

Fortunately, because of the nature of the mistake, consumers will know right away if their product is included in the recall. At the moment, about 1,301 cases of product were labeled incorrectly. The affected products have ‘Best By’ dates of November 19, 2022 and November 20, 2022. If you have one of the recalled bottles of garlic powder, you can return it for a full refund.

