Federal Court Orders Access to Michigan Pet Store

Court order allows inspectors to assess animals at Michigan pet store.

Federal officials have taken legal action against a Michigan pet store owner after repeated efforts by inspectors to examine animal conditions were reportedly blocked. A federal court issued a temporary restraining order requiring the business to allow government inspectors access so authorities can evaluate the health and treatment of animals kept at the facility.

The case centers on K&M Pets LLC, which operates a pet store in Saginaw that sells animals and offers public encounters with exotic species. According to court filings, federal agencies claimed the business repeatedly denied entry to inspectors from the United States Department of Agriculture. These inspections are required under federal law to ensure animals are housed safely and receive proper care. Officials alleged that the business refused access to facilities, animals, and records despite holding a license that requires cooperation with oversight.

The legal action was filed in federal court in Michigan after the Department of Agriculture referred concerns to the Department of Justice. Government attorneys requested emergency court intervention after inspectors were unable to complete multiple attempts to examine the property. The restraining order now requires the business to permit inspections while the case continues through the legal system.

Authorities stated that the Animal Welfare Act sets minimum standards for the treatment of animals sold, transported, or displayed to the public. Licensed dealers and exhibitors must allow federal inspectors to enter facilities, review records, and assess animal living conditions. Officials argued that refusing inspections prevents regulators from confirming whether animals are safe, healthy, and properly cared for.

During one attempted inspection earlier this year, an inspector reportedly observed troubling conditions in areas open to customers. Allegations included animals housed in enclosures lacking water or adequate shelter. Court documents also described a sloth exposed to extreme winter drafts during a period of subzero temperatures in Michigan. Because inspectors were denied full access, authorities said they could not complete a full assessment or determine the overall condition of animals on site.

Federal officials said enforcement action became necessary to protect animal welfare and uphold federal law. Representatives from both the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture stated that cooperation between agencies allows them to respond quickly when concerns arise about licensed facilities. The restraining order is intended to ensure inspectors can immediately evaluate animals and determine whether additional steps are needed.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, meaning the government is asking the court to require compliance with inspection rules rather than pursuing criminal penalties at this stage. Temporary restraining orders are often used when officials believe immediate action is needed to prevent potential harm while a case moves forward. The order does not represent a final ruling but requires the business to follow inspection requirements during ongoing proceedings.

Animal welfare laws apply to a wide range of businesses, including pet stores, breeders, research facilities, and exhibitors that allow public interaction with animals. Federal inspections help verify that animals receive food, water, proper housing, veterinary care, and protection from extreme weather. When inspectors are denied entry, regulators may seek court orders to enforce compliance.

Officials emphasized that oversight plays a role in maintaining public trust as well as protecting animals. Members of the public who visit facilities offering animal encounters often assume conditions meet federal standards. Inspections are intended to confirm those expectations and address problems before they worsen.

The investigation remains ongoing, and inspectors from the Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service are expected to assess the animals’ condition under the authority granted by the court order. Government attorneys from the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Michigan, are handling the case.

The outcome could determine whether further legal action is necessary and whether additional penalties or corrective measures will be required. For now, the court order ensures federal officials can enter the facility, review records, and examine animals while the case proceeds. The situation highlights how federal agencies enforce animal welfare standards when licensed businesses are accused of avoiding oversight responsibilities.

