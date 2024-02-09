Felon Sentenced to an Additional 16 Months in Federal Prison for Escape from Residential Reentry Facility

Inmates serving a portion of their sentence at a residential reentry center are only authorized to leave through sign-out procedures for approved activities.

INDIANAPOLIS – Jaylen Brancheau, 23, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to an additional 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escape from federal custody. This sentence will be served consecutively to Brancheau’s remaining state sentence.

According to court documents, on October 22, 2020, Brancheau was sentenced to 60 months and 1 day imprisonment after being convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

On October 4, 2022, Brancheau was transferred to the Volunteers of America (“VOA”) in Indianapolis, Indiana, to complete his sentence. The Bureau of Prisons contracts with residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, to aid inmates who are nearing release as they transition back into the community. Inmates serving a portion of their sentence at a residential reentry center are only authorized to leave through sign-out procedures for approved activities.

Brancheau was to remain in, and abide by the rules of, the facility for six months until his projected release date in April 2023.

U.S. Marshals received notice from the Bureau of Prisons that Brancheau was granted a church pass and did not return. USMS attempted to contact Brancheau multiple times with no success. In July of 2023, Brancheau was located and arrested in Blackford County on a state warrant for Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.

U.S. Marshals Service investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney II. Judge Sweeney also ordered that Brancheau be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Barry D. Glickman, who prosecuted this case.