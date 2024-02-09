Monique Serata Elevated to Marketing and Brand Manager 

Her vision will continue to be instrumental in the success of the firm’s Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, which aims to improve literacy for more than 100,000 individuals by 2025 as part of the firm’s centennial celebration.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker proudly announces the elevation of Monique Serata to the role of Marketing and Brand Manager. Monique’s creativity and talent bring a high level of skill to this vital role within the organization.

“We are thrilled to elevate Monique into this new position. Her creativity, brand loyalty, bridge building across our locations, and the joy she has for her craft makes her the perfect choice for this new role established to catapult the Shumaker brand of ‘Making a Difference’ into the next century of success,” shared Erica Shea, Shumaker’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

Formerly serving as the firm’s Social Media and Events Coordinator, Monique distinguished herself through her creativity, vision, and ability to cultivate brand resonance. Her knack for creating engaging graphic narratives has established meaningful connections with audiences and has been instrumental in propelling Shumaker’s brand presence across various platforms.

In her new capacity, Monique will strengthen Shumaker’s identity through social media, video, and our significant network of community partnerships and sponsorships across our footprint. In addition, her vision will continue to be instrumental in the success of the firm’s Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, which aims to improve literacy for more than 100,000 individuals by 2025 as part of the firm’s centennial celebration.

