FisherBroyles Adds Veteran Attorney James Sze, Strengthening IP and Patent Groups

Sze Brings More Than 20 Years of Domestic and International Experience in Patent Law

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has strengthened its intellectual property and patent practices with the addition of veteran attorney James Sze. Sze’s addition marks the firm’s fifth new hire since November.

With more than two decades of patent law experience, Sze is a registered patent attorney focused on technology and software, including electrical engineering, medical devices, analog and digital circuits, natural language processing, semiconductors, optics, ultraviolet and laser equipment, image processing, hard disk drives, radio frequency antennas, nanodevices, microprocessor design, computer networking, encryption and data compression, computer simulation and business methods.

“I am honored to join FisherBroyles and work alongside such a talented group of attorneys,” said Sze. “I look forward to continuing to deliver strategic solutions to my clients, leveraging the firm’s flexible structure and collective knowledge to meet the evolving demands of the intellectual property landscape.”

Sze advises clients on intellectual property due diligence for corporate transactions, complex domestic and international patent prosecution and patent infringement issues. His practice also includes patent portfolio management, identifying technology for IP protection, auditing in-house intellectual property management practices, patent prosecution and international patent litigation.

His clients represent industries such as computer graphics, computer communications technology, computer architecture, bioinformatics and university technology transfer offices (TTOs).

Sze has represented clients in intellectual property litigation in venues that include U.S. district courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission. Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, he also advises clients on protecting intellectual property in East Asia.

“James is a terrific addition to our distinguished and talented IP and patent practice groups,” said T.J. DoVale, managing partner, intellectual property for FisherBroyles. “His impressive capabilities and extensive experience completely align with and complement the more than 70 IP and patent attorneys who establish and provide formidable protection of clients’ intellectual property rights. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Prior to joining the firm, Sze was most recently a partner in the San Diego, California, office of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.

James was recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for Patent Law and was recommended in 2019 by Legal 500 United States for Patent Prosecution.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 26 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.