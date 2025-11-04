FisherBroyles Continues International Growth with the Addition of Daniel Gancz in Mexico

Veteran real estate and cross-border attorney brings over 25 years of experience to strengthen Latin America–U.S. capabilities.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Gancz as a partner in its Mexico office, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in real estate and cross-border legal services across Latin America and the United States.

Gancz is a seasoned legal executive and respected law firm leader, bringing more than 25 years of experience in real estate, corporate law and cross-border transactions between Mexico and the U.S. Throughout his career, Gancz has held key positions at Gancz Abogados, Ramos y Cobo, Abilia and Baker & McKenzie where he developed a reputation for delivering strategic legal counsel that drives business growth and client success. Harnessing his bilingual fluency and bicultural knowledge, he has played a central role in negotiating and closing a significant number of complex cross-border transactions, helping clients navigate legal and regulatory challenges on both sides of the border.

“Daniel’s experience in real estate and corporate law, particularly in cross-border matters, makes him an ideal addition to our growing Latin American presence,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “His ability to align legal strategy with client objectives reflects the innovative and business-focused approach that defines FisherBroyles, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Over the course of his career, Gancz has led the legal strategy and oversight for hundreds of high-value transactions, including the regularization of more than 600 properties for an international organization. His success stems not only from his legal acumen but also from his ability to build and manage high-performing legal teams, provide client-focused solutions and drive results in both local and international markets.

He earned his law degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and is admitted to practice in Mexico.

“The firm’s distributed model and entrepreneurial culture offers a unique platform to provide seamless support to clients doing business in Mexico, the U.S. and beyond,” said Gancz. “I’m honored to join FisherBroyles and collaborate with new colleagues, building on the firm’s momentum in the region and commitment to redefining how legal services are delivered.”

The addition of Gancz further cements FisherBroyles’ commitment to strategic growth and innovation in legal services, while enhancing its ability to serve clients with cross-border needs throughout North America and beyond.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.