FisherBroyles Continues IP Group Growth with Addition in New York

Teige P. Sheehan brings nearly 20 years of experience to FisherBroyles.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added partner Teige P. Sheehan, Ph.D., to its deep roster of intellectual property practitioners.

Sheehan is a patent attorney who joins FisherBroyles in New York. He has comprehensive experience across a wide swath of industries, including biotechnology, neuroscience, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and nanotechnology, semiconductors, startups and artificial intelligence.

His practice includes drafting and prosecuting patent applications, managing global patent and intellectual property portfolios; providing patentability, validity and freedom-to-operate opinions; handling licensing and technology transfer matters; performing due diligence analyses; and managing trademark and copyright litigation, appeals and post-grant proceedings.

Prior to joining FisherBroyles, Sheehan practiced at Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C., where he drafted notable amicus curiae briefs for the U.S. Supreme Court during his nearly 15 years with the IP-focused law firm.

Sheehan graduated summa cum laude from Albany Law School after earning Bachelor of Science and doctoral degrees from Boston College and completing a postdoctoral fellowship at the Yale School of Medicine, where he studied molecular genetics and the impacts of antidepressants, drugs and chronic stress on neural functioning and behavior.

“Teige’s impressive science background, combined with his numerous peer-reviewed research papers and articles paired and extensive legal career, equips him with the unique ability to counsel and guide clients with each perspective taken into account,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “His nearly two decades of experience and vast knowledge make him an excellent addition to the more than 80 IP attorneys who protect our clients’ IP rights with unwavering determination. We’re thrilled that he’s joined the FisherBroyles team.”

IP has been a point of emphasis for the firm so far in 2026, with strategic additions across U.S. markets. In addition to Sheehan, the firm entered the San Diego market in February with IP partners James Cleary and Pedro F. Suarez, and Xiaoban Xin, Ph.D., recently joined the firm’s IP practice group in Washington, D.C.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 32 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.