FisherBroyles Expands Finance Capabilities with Sarah Null in Chicago

Experienced finance attorney joins growing team, bringing background in acquisition financing, syndicated lending and cross-border transactions.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has strengthened its Chicago office with the addition of partner Sarah Null. Null joins the firm’s corporate department and its finance practice, further enhancing FisherBroyles’ capabilities in complex finance and lending transactions.

Null brings over a decade of experience representing public and private corporate borrowers, private equity funds and financial institutions in a wide range of financing matters. Her practice includes acquisition financings, syndicated and bilateral lending, asset-based and cash flow transactions, cross-border financings, and both secured and unsecured credit facilities.

She also has extensive experience with first and second lien financings and regularly advises clients on ongoing compliance with their financing agreements.

“I’m excited to join a firm that prioritizes innovation and client service while empowering attorneys to practice with greater flexibility,” said Null. “I look forward to collaborating with my FisherBroyles colleagues to support our clients in achieving their business goals.”

Prior to joining FisherBroyles, Null practiced at Foley & Lardner LLP, where she was a key contributor in the firm’s banking and financial services practice. Her strategic insight and practical approach have earned her a strong reputation among clients and colleagues alike.

“Sarah’s sophisticated finance practice and experience with complex transactions make her a tremendous asset to our national platform,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “Her knowledge of both the borrower and lender sides of the deal table brings additional depth to our finance practice, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

Null is admitted to practice in Illinois and Wisconsin. The addition of Sarah Null reflects FisherBroyles’ continued commitment to strategic growth and its mission to provide world-class legal services through a client-centric model.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world's largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally.