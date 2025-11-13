Coffey Modica Continues Expansion with New Wall Street Office  

Litigation firm takes full floor in Bankers Trust Building.

New York, NY– Coffey Modica LLP, a leading defense litigation firm representing businesses and insurance companies in significant liability claims, excess property and casualty, medical malpractice, New York labor law, commercial litigation, construction, construction defect, professional malpractice, product liability and other professional industries, has expanded its presence in New York City with the signing of a long-term lease at 14 Wall Street in the Financial District.

The law firm, which is one of the nation’s fastest growing corporate litigation defense firms, will occupy 8,000 sqft, taking up the entire 28th floor in the historic Bankers Trust Tower to facilitate Coffey Modica’s continued expansion. It previously occupied 4,000 square feet at 61 Broadway, effectively doubling their presence in the heart of New York’s Financial District.

The suite with skyline views overlooking New York harbor and the Statue of Liberty includes 18 offices, 11 of which are executive offices, conference room, and an IT and document preparation area. The firm is anticipating the Lower Manhattan office to have 25 attorneys and staff. On-site tenant amenities include an in-building executive conferencing center, Equinox Health Club, Starbucks, newsstand, nail salon and barber shop. In 1997, the building was designated as a landmark.

Founding Partner Michael Coffey said, “In just over four years, we have built Coffey Modica into a growing East Coast legal market presence, from Florida to Southern New England, attracting high caliber legal professionals, many of whom are former prosecutors, to serve our growing roster of prestigious clients. This office, directly across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, is at the epicenter of the business, financial and legal world that New York City has come to represent.”

The original home to Bankers Trust until 1987, 14 Wall Street is located just one block off Broadway, directly across the street from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Federal Hall, between Broadway and Broad Street, intersecting Nassau Street. This strategic location puts Coffey Modica’s New York litigation teams within walking distance of the U.S. District Court – Southern District of New York, as well as the New York County Criminal and Supreme Courts, and two subway stops from the Kings County Criminal Court and U.S. District Court – Eastern District of New York.

Patricia A. Mooney, Managing Partner of New York, said, “Coffey Modica is successfully attracting many talented and accomplished attorneys who want and need to be at the center of it all. Not only is this a great firm for the practice of the law, but now we have this great location in this classical building, with amazing architecture and convenient access to all this city has to offer from Lower Manhattan.”

The building is at the epicenter of transit accessibility, within a few blocks from all major subway lines the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, E, J, M, R, W & Z subway lines and is also a short walk to New Jersey Transit’s PATH and Staten Island Ferry.

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica operates seven offices across five states, including Jersey City, NJ, Westport, CT, Sandy Springs, Georgia, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and four locations across New York, including Tarrytown, Long Island, Buffalo and Lower Manhattan.

Leasing firm Avison Young, which has worked with Coffey Modica throughout their New York City expansion, was once again tapped by the law firm to represent them in their latest office lease. Avison Young’s Martin Cottingham and Alexis Odgers represented Coffey Modica in the 10-year lease transaction, while landlord Roza 14W LLC, led by Alexander Rovt, was represented by CBRE. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.