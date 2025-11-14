California has one of the most vibrant and experienced immigration legal communities in the U.S.

Finding the best immigration lawyers in California can feel overwhelming. California is home to some of the largest immigrant populations in the United States—and some of the country’s most experienced and respected immigration attorneys.

This list highlights the top people’s choice immigration attorneys from California’s five largest metro areas, chosen using a transparent and review-based methodology.

📊 How We Selected the Best Immigration Attorneys in California

This ranking is based entirely on publicly available client feedback and objective review data, not paid placements or advertising.

Step 1: Platforms used

✅ Avvo attorney reviews and ratings

✅ Google firm reviews

✅ Yelp firm reviews

Step 2: Composite score

We calculated a simple average of the attorney’s Google, Yelp, and Avvo ratings.

Composite Score= Google+Yelp+Avvo/3

Step 3: Review minimum

Each attorney or firm must have at least 150 total reviews across the three platforms. If no attorney met the threshold in a city, we selected the one with the highest composite score and closest review volume.

Step 4: Tie-breaker rule

When two attorneys were close, the one with the higher Yelp firm review count was selected — since Yelp tends to have the most trust filters and provides richer client narratives.

🌴 1) Los Angeles Area (18.3M) — Southern California’s Immigration Hub

Los Angeles has the largest immigrant population in California—and one of the largest in the world. Immigrants make up more than 35% of the population, with major communities from Mexico, Central America, Iran, Korea, the Philippines, and beyond. The region sees heavy caseloads for asylum, family petitions, investor visas, and removal defense.

🥇 Best Immigration Lawyer in Los Angeles

Ashkan Yekrangi – Founder, Yekrangi & Associates

Ashkan Yekrangi is widely recognized as one of the best immigration attorneys in California, particularly in asylum and removal defense. As an immigrant himself, he brings personal insight to every case.

He earned his law degree from UC Hastings (now UC Law SF), served as Editor of the Hastings Law Journal, and interned at the California Supreme Court.

Over the years, Ashkan has represented thousands of clients before immigration courts and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. His practice includes:

Complex asylum and deportation defense

Employment and investor visas

Green cards and family-based immigration

Federal mandamus actions

He has been repeatedly recognized as a Southern California Rising Star and Top 10 Immigration Attorney in California by the American Institute of Legal Counsel. Clients consistently highlight his personal attention, clear communication, and courtroom confidence.

📍 Location: Irvine, CA (Greater Los Angeles Area)

🌉 2) San Francisco Bay Area (9M) — Tech Talent Capital

The Bay Area is home to Silicon Valley, one of the most significant employment-based immigration hubs in the world. It draws thousands of skilled professionals on H-1B, L-1, EB-1A, and NIW petitions, as well as family-based immigration cases.

🥇 Best Immigration Lawyer in the Bay Area

Hasan Abdullah – Founder & Principal Attorney, American Visa Law Group

Hasan Abdullah is known as one of the most respected immigration attorneys in Northern California, with particular strength in extraordinary ability (EB-1A) and employment-based immigration. A graduate of Santa Clara University School of Law, he has prepared or managed over 2,000 immigration cases.

Before founding American Visa Law Group, he led legal teams at a major immigration law firm. Hasan is also a Top 40 Under 40 Attorney in California and hosts a weekly immigration radio program in the Bay Area. His practice includes:

H-1B and L-1 employment visas

PERM labor certifications

NIW and EB-1A green cards

Family immigration and humanitarian relief

Conversant in Urdu and Hindi, Hasan is especially trusted in tech and South Asian communities. Clients consistently note his strategic approach, transparency, and fast communication.

📍 Location: Fremont, CA

🌊 3) San Diego Area (3.3M) — A Binational Gateway

San Diego’s proximity to the U.S.–Mexico border makes it a major center for both business and family immigration, including cross-border cases, asylum matters, and investor visas. It also has a large community of professionals from Asia and Europe.

🥇 Best Immigration Lawyers in San Diego

Harun Kazmi – Partners, Kazmi & Sakata Attorneys at Law

Harun Kazmi is a highly respected immigration attorney with over 20 years of experience representing individuals, families, and businesses in complex U.S. immigration matters. He earned his J.D. cum laude from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and his LL.M. in International Law from University of San Diego School of Law. Early in his career, he served as Managing Editor of the Thomas Jefferson Law Review, completed advanced legal studies in Vienna, and interned with the San Diego Superior Court.

Since his admission to the California Bar in 2000, Harun has successfully handled thousands of cases involving family-based immigration, employment visas, consular processing, waivers, and naturalization. A long-time member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), he is also a frequent speaker at legal and community events, recognized for his clear, strategic approach to immigration law.

Fluent in English and conversational German, Harun has built a reputation for combining deep legal expertise with personal attention to every client.

His firm handles:

Investor and employment visas

Family petitions and green cards

Removal defense and asylum

Consular processing for business executives

His firm stands out for its bilingual expertise, high Avvo ratings, and unusually large volume of detailed Yelp reviews, indicating strong trust among clients.

📍 Location: San Diego, CA

🌲 4) Sacramento Area (2.6M) — Capital Region Immigration

Sacramento’s immigrant community is growing rapidly, with strong Asian and Latino representation. The legal market focuses on family petitions, naturalization, and employment-based immigration, along with federal litigation support.

🥇 Best Immigration Lawyer in Sacramento

Peter Min-Su Kyung – Founder, Kyung Immigration Law Office

Peter Kyung is one of the most highly reviewed and trusted immigration attorneys in Sacramento. A son of immigrant parents, he’s known for his compassionate representation and community engagement.

A McGeorge School of Law graduate, he has received numerous awards, including:

Super Lawyers Rising Star (2015–2023)



Top 40 Under 40 (National Advocates)

(National Advocates) Top 3 Immigration Lawyers in Sacramento (ThreeBestRated)

Peter Kyung actively participates in legal education and volunteers at naturalization fairs and DACA events. His practice covers:

Family and employment immigration

Removal defense and appeals

Humanitarian visas (VAWA, U, T)

Naturalization and federal court litigation

📍 Location: Sacramento, CA

🌾 5) Fresno Area (1.2M) — Central Valley Gateway

Fresno and the Central Valley are home to a large immigrant workforce, especially in agriculture and service industries. Many cases involve family petitions, waivers, removal defense, and naturalization.

🥇 Best Immigration Lawyer in Fresno

Camille K. Cook – Founder (Retired), Cook & Olson Immigration Attorneys

Camille Cook has been a leading figure in Central Valley immigration law for over three decades. A UC Hastings graduate, she’s a Certified Specialist in Immigration and Nationality Law by the State Bar of California.

Her practice and advocacy include:

Family-based immigration and waivers

Removal defense and federal litigation

Asylum and consular processing

Community outreach and media commentary

She represented the named petitioner in Castro-Cortez v. INS (9th Cir. 2001), a landmark due process case, and has worked closely with the Mexican Consulate and immigrant advocacy groups.

📍 Location: Fresno, CA

✨ How to Choose the Right Immigration Lawyer for Your Case

Even among the best immigration attorneys in California, the right fit depends on your needs. Here are key tips:

Match the attorney’s specialty with your case type (e.g., asylum vs. EB-1A vs. family petition).

with your case type (e.g., asylum vs. EB-1A vs. family petition). Ask for a clear strategy , timeline, and pricing structure.

, timeline, and pricing structure. Check who actually communicates with you — the attorney or just staff.

— the attorney or just staff. Read detailed client reviews on multiple platforms.

on multiple platforms. Confirm bar status and professional standing.

📝 Final Thoughts

Whether you’re seeking an extraordinary ability green card, asylum protection, or family reunification, these lawyers are among the best immigration lawyers and attorneys in California today.