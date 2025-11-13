Thomson Reuters Reveals New Agentic AI in CoCounsel Legal

Next-generation betas enhance document review and agentic execution of any legal workflow to transform legal work.
TORONTO – Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, announced three new capabilities now available in beta releases for CoCounsel Legal. Shared at its SYNERGY 2025 Legal Professionals conference the betas include agentic workflows that independently execute complex legal tasks, customizable workflow plans enabling lawyers to create and share across practice groups and bulk document review of up to 10,000 documents. These announcements will expand the organization’s agentic capabilities and are being designed with a next- generation agentic framework marking a substantial progression in the application of AI for legal professionals.
“Legal technology is moving from narrow solutions to agentic systems on a fast path to generalized intelligence – and the pace is only going to accelerate,” said Raghu Ramanathan, president, Legal Professionals, Thomson Reuters. “With CoCounsel Legal, we’re reimagining the core of legal work with market-leading technology grounded in trusted, authoritative content – all built to scale safely. Our commitment is simple: help our customers thrive in this era of AI transformation and be at the forefront of the industry as the future arrives – these capabilities are another step forward in making that vision real.”
This announcement fast follows the latest enhancements to Deep Research on Practical Law, as well as a native integration between CoCounsel and HighQ and regional expansion of CoCounsel in multiple languages.
Speed Meets Scale: Document Review
The beta release of CoCounsel Legal’s bulk document review introduces a powerful solution to address the review of large document sets – one of the most time-consuming tasks in legal practice. This capability enables users to upload extensive collections of documents and receive organized, sortable results in a user-friendly table format.
This feature dramatically accelerates review cycles by allowing the analysis of hundreds or thousands of documents far more efficiently than traditional manual methods. Structured analysis tools make it easy to filter and sort through data, quickly pinpointing key information across critical workflows including litigation discovery, M&A due diligence, regulatory compliance reviews, and contract analysis – transforming document-intensive processes in both transactional and litigation practices.
Agentic Workflows, Customized
Building towards increasingly advanced artificial intelligence with progressively capable agents, the new CoCounsel custom workflow betas will be available in two phases.
In the first phase, CoCounsel Legal will independently plan and execute complex, multi-step legal workflows. Legal professionals will be able to initiate any workflow, from analysis to document creation, with a simple prompt. CoCounsel Legal will interpret the request, determine the optimal approach and execute the complete workflow using Thomson Reuters authoritative Westlaw and Practical Law content alongside the firm’s institutional knowledge.
With the second phase, legal professionals will have access to a customizable workflow builder that will allow them to create, save and share their own workflows within CoCounsel Legal capitalizing on the trusted content and solutions from Thomson Reuters as well as the firm’s knowledge. Additionally, this facilitates the development of repeatable, law firm-specific processes and supports reusability across teams – ensuring consistency while capturing institutional knowledge and best practices.
Added Ramanathan, “What sets these features apart is not just what they do, but how they do it. They enable legal professionals to move beyond pre-built solutions to create personalized, repeatable workflows where CoCounsel autonomously plans and executes the requisite steps using our solutions and authoritative content.”
Availability
These new features expand CoCounsel Legal’s capability to handle the broadest range of legal work with precision. These enhancements are being introduced through early beta programs and will become available over the coming months.
Additionally, multiple enhancements to Thomson Reuters legal solutions begin rolling out to customers in November 2025 across Deep Research, Litigation Document Analyzer and new guided workflows from Practical Law. To read more about these and further updates, check out the CoCounsel Legal Monthly Insider on the Thomson Reuters Innovation Blog.
