FisherBroyles Strengthens Mexico City Presence with Addition of Diego González-Aguirre

González-Aguirre brings two decades of Mexican labor and employment experience.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added Diego González-Aguirre as a partner in its employment practice group in Mexico City. His arrival further strengthens the firm’s growing footprint across Latin America and enhances its capabilities in cross-border employment and labor matters.

González-Aguirre brings 20 years of experience advising clients throughout Mexico and Latin America on a full range of labor and employment issues.

Before joining FisherBroyles, he practiced with Baker & McKenzie and EY Law, where he counseled clients on corporate employment structures, employee transfers and complex compensation and benefits strategies including performance bonus programs, pension plans, stock options, golden parachutes and garden leave arrangements. He also advises on expatriate assignments, disciplinary and termination processes, workplace policies and handbooks, due diligence in corporate transactions, safety and health compliance, and labor and employment training for HR departments and corporate leadership teams.

His experience further includes assisting clients with restrictive covenants, anti-discrimination and anti-harassment matters, and litigation involving both individual and collective disputes. He has extensive experience in labor union negotiations, navigating Mexico’s outsourcings and subcontracting reforms and counseling on USMCA-related collective matters, along with advising on social security and immigration compliance.

Over the course of his career, González-Aguirre has represented numerous foreign companies entering the Mexican market, guided labor components of major corporate transactions, overseen collective workforce restructuring efforts and represented multinational corporations in high-level executive disputes and complex collective labor litigation.

“Diego’s deep experience in Mexican and Latin American labor and employment matters significantly strengthens our international platform and enhances our ability to support clients navigating increasingly complex cross-border challenges,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “He represents the kind of high-caliber talent that drives our firm’s continued growth and success.”

In addition to his legal practice, González-Aguirre serves as a professor at Universidad Panamericana, where he contributes to the academic development of future legal professionals. His hire reflects FisherBroyles’ continued investment in global talent and its dedication to meeting client demand for sophisticated, integrated international legal services.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

