FL Legislators Address Insurance, Affordability Amid Citizens Denials

Floridians are hopeful the legislators’ remarks will translate into more stability and financial relief.

On the first day of the new legislative term in Florida, House Speaker Danny Perez (R) and Senate President Ben Albritton (R) took a notably different stance from previous Republican leaders by spotlighting the affordability crisis and calling out insurance company denials and corporate interests. This shift toward populist messaging signaled to Floridians that the Legislature’s leadership is increasingly aware of their struggles with high housing costs and unreliable insurance.

Perez, a Miami Republican and attorney, addressed the impact of private equity firms buying up Florida homes, an issue of rising concern as out-of-state corporations continue to accumulate properties, effectively transforming would-be homeowners into tenants. “Floridians want to own their homes, not be tenants to private equity firms,” Perez told lawmakers, stressing his commitment to affordability. He warned that if the state remains unaffordable, Florida risks losing its next generation of talent to other states.

Perez’s comments came in the wake of recent investigations showing corporate investors own more than 117,000 homes across the state. His firm stance on housing affordability resonated with both Republican and Democratic colleagues, suggesting a rare bipartisan alignment on an issue impacting residents statewide.

Senate President Albritton, a longtime advocate for agricultural issues, surprised many by turning his attention to the state’s troubled insurance market, issuing a direct warning to insurers about claim delays and denials. “We are watching,” Albritton said, earning a standing ovation from the chamber. “I’m not going to sit idly by if legitimate claims get denied while rates continue to rise. Period.”

His comments came amid growing frustration with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s largest insurer, which recently faced criticism for a non-payment rate exceeding 50%. The state-backed insurer, initially designed as a last resort for homeowners, has seen its role expand as private insurers scale back their presence in Florida due to increasing hurricane risks. However, its high non-payment rate, driven by flood exclusions, procedural denials required for FEMA assistance, and a high volume of claims that don’t meet deductibles, is representative of the insurance market at large struggling to balance the needs of policyholders against the financial realities of a hurricane-prone state.

Albritton’s approach represented a shift from Florida’s recent legislative history, which has typically been aligned with traditional GOP points-of-view, favoring deregulation and minimal intervention in corporate affairs. For years, legislative reforms have made it increasingly difficult for residents to file lawsuits against insurance companies, a trend former President Donald Trump (R) once referred to as a “bailout” for insurers. Now, with both Perez and Albritton in charge, Florida’s legislative priorities appear to be leaning more toward consumer protections.

Perez and Albritton’s public remarks received bipartisan praise, yet both stopped short of endorsing specific new policies or reforms. Instead, they said they’d take time to thoroughly study issues before enacting new solutions, dismissing Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ request for an immediate special session to address Florida’s condominium crisis. Perez indicated that the timing of legislative action was less important than ensuring solutions address the root of the problems.

With housing and insurance at the forefront, the next two years under Perez and Albritton could mark a shift in Florida’s legislative agenda, blending traditional conservative values with a commitment to affordability and consumer protection. For many Floridians facing financial strain, the hope is that this new tone will translate into tangible relief, restoring a sense of stability and fairness for residents statewide.

