Ford Motor Company Fund and LULAC Achieve New Milestone in $2.6M Education Partnership

Nation’s oldest and largest Latino Civil Rights Organization announces the eleven newest Ford Driving Dreams Grant Recipients.

Washington, DC – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Ford Motor Company Fund announced the latest awardees selected to receive bi-annual grants through 2024. The recipients are part of an educational partnership that began in 2010 and continues as one of the organization’s most successful community-based academic initiatives.

“Education is a top priority at Ford because it has the power to inspire, empower, and open doors to a world of opportunities and economic mobility. Together with the hard work and commitment of LULAC Councils, we have made a significant impact on the lives of nearly three thousand students through our creative approach. Each year, our program has worked to promote educational equity, create meaningful change in councils’ communities, and give students the chance to pursue post-secondary education in the United States and Puerto Rico.” said Yisel Cabrera, Senior Manager, Ford Motor Company Fund

Ford Motor Company Fund has donated $220,000 annually to LULAC through the Ford Driving Dreams (FDD) program. LULAC then awards $25,000 in two-year grants to eleven councils during each cycle. Awardees are selected from a pool of applicants that have presented comprehensive proposals on how the monies will be applied. The partnership aims to prevent school dropouts and encourage higher learning. Nearly 3,000 student participants have benefited through the work of 88 LULAC councils since the launch of FDD.

“The results speak for themselves,” says Domingo Garcia, LULAC national president. “The Ford Driving Dreams (FDD) program is proving the life-changing impact we can make together at a time when Latinos still face a disproportionately higher risk of dropping out of school. We thank the Ford Motor Company Fund for continuing to invest in our youth, many of whom have become young adult leaders in their communities. The Ford Driving Dreams program has enabled LULAC to channel vital educational funding to local councils during the past twelve years across the United States and Puerto Rico. These resources help focus our youths on positive after-school learning activities that encourage them to keep up their class attendance and where we can help them prepare to go on to college,” says Garcia.

The latest awardees for 2022-2024 include:

LULAC Council #8

Educational Partner: LULAC National Educational Service Centers – El Paso

Location: El Paso, TX

LULAC Council #333

Educational Partner: El Puente High School

Location: Milwaukee, WI

LULAC Herencia Council #4297



Education Partner: The Central TX Herencia Foundation

Location: Killeen, TX

LULAC Illinois Education Council #5238

Educational Partner: Latinx Digital Leaders Now (Latinx DLN)

Location: Brookfield, IL

LULAC of Belvidere Council #5303

Educational Partner: Waukegan to College

Location: Belvidere, IL

LULAC Council #5316

Educational Partner: Central States SER, Jobs for Progress Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL

Anaheim LULAC Council #2848

Educational Partner: Anaheim Independent Learning Center

Location: Anaheim, CA

LULAC Council #11085

Educational Partner: LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. – Kansas City

Location: Kansas City, MO

LULAC Council Base de Fe #15164

Educational Partner: Colegio Hostosiano

Location: Bayamón, PR

LULAC Council #22431

Educational Partner: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

LULAC Council #23198

Educational Partner: Dominican Women’s Development Center

Location: New York, NY

“Without exception, the LULAC councils applying for a Ford Driving Dreams grant are striving to do the very best for youths in their local community,” says Garcia. “Our selection process considers both rewarding successful past LULAC council awardees applying again and stimulating other councils that may not have applied yet, or we have not selected previously,” he said.

Among the FDD-winning council strategies outlined are college field trips, tutoring and mentoring, post-secondary education workshops, career planning, connecting them with guest speakers, and a parent component to create healthier students and families. Also, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities through which students gain career awareness and life experiences. Plus, creating an inspiring community to embrace innovation, excellence, and pride through academic achievement.

About the Ford Company Motor Fund

As the automaker’s philanthropic arm, Ford Motor Company Fund has been supporting local communities for more than 70 years. Working with nonprofit organizations, community partners, and across the Ford network in the U.S. and in 43 countries, Ford Fund provides resources and opportunities that advance racial equity and empower people to reach their highest potential. Since 1949, Ford and Ford Fund have invested more than $2.2 billion in initiatives that ensure basic needs are met, provide access to essential services, offer tools to build new skill sets, and open pathways to high-quality jobs.

About LULAC

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services, and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting the critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/.