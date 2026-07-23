Former Postal Worker Among Trio Charged with Stealing $255k in Prepaid Debit Cards

Investigators need help contacting victims.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging three individuals in a significant mail theft and fraud scheme targeting at least 3,000 victims.

Former United States Postal Service employee Janea Reaves, 38, has been charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud and illegal transactions with an access device. Her co-defendants, Jermaine Reaves, 22, and Dejon Fox, 39, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, as well as two counts of mail theft.

According to the indictment, between May 2023 and March 2025, the trio conspired to use and possess unauthorized access devices and to engage in transactions using unauthorized access devices. The indictment alleges that the defendants stole mail containing prepaid debit cards issued to real individuals. Using her position at the USPS Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center, Janea Reaves identified and stole mail containing the prepaid debit cards. Jermaine Reaves and Dejon Fox, who were not USPS employees, also entered the facility and stole the mail.

The defendants activated the stolen cards and used them to pay for phone bills, DoorDash orders, and other personal expenses. The total loss is alleged to be at least approximately $255,851.

While investigators believe all victims have been identified, efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful. If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office via email at USAINS-Reaves@usdoj.gov or online here.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated this case. U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Wood, who is prosecuting this case.

An indictment or criminal complaint are merely allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.