Former Student Appointed to Hillel Academy Board of Trustees 

TAMPA, FL— Shumaker lawyer and former Hillel Academy student Yoni Wasser was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees for Hillel Academy in Tampa, bringing him back to his roots where he was a student from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Hillel Academy Tampa Bay is the largest Jewish Day School in the region, with an inspiring mission and a reputation for having the finest faculty and facilities in central Florida. As a Cambridge school (Cambridge University’s Curriculum of Advanced Studies) committed to differentiated instruction, students of all backgrounds have the opportunity to achieve their individual potential while also developing their personal Jewish identity.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come full circle and be in a position to give back to Hillel, a school that was instrumental in my growth and academic success. I am proud and honored to be a member of the Board of Trustees, where I can be instrumental in maintaining the school’s mission to provide a superior education that encourages a love of learning and a strong Jewish identity,” Yoni said.

An approachable and diligent attorney, Yoni is known for finding creative solutions to clients’ most complex issues. He is a member of the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses primarily on community associations’ law.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Yoni worked for another Tampa law firm and represented some of the largest real estate developers in the Tampa Bay area. He was deeply immersed in notable real estate projects, and he helped guide development projects from due diligence through administrative approval.

