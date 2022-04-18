Frequently Asked Questions About Family Law

Despite the wonderful relationships you share with your close ones, there are circumstances under which you are compelled to feel and think otherwise. While a family that stays together in ups and downs acts as a pillar in the face of adversities, it is likely that such a strong connection may break in response to a certain blow. It is unpredictable and unwanted; however, you should remember that only by dealing with such situations smartly and instantaneously can you restore the peace and seek justice. In this regard, it is important to consider knowing the basics of family law because comprehensive knowledge on diverse family law issues is essential. It is a brilliant idea to know about something new through a series of questions and answers; hence, in this article, you will get to know about the frequently asked questions (FAQ) about family law.

Can you undergo a process of separation with your spouse without visiting court?

Surprisingly, yes. There is no necessary obligation for you to visit a court to proceed with legal formalities in case of a separation. It can be well handled under family law by personal or family lawyers who can help you reach a peaceful agreement with your spouse. Such a lawyer will critically handle all the legal documents and actions.

Who will look after your assets post-separation?

In the U.S., there is a very lucid yet strict rule on asset management post-separation. The good news is it does not matter whether you are the owner of an asset or your spouse’s name is on one. The total amount of assets will be equally divided between the two partners, devoid of consideration of owner names. [Editor’s note: This is true in some states. In others, the asset division is not necessarily equal. Ask a lawyer in your jurisdiction if you have questions.]

What is the difference between a divorce and separation?

A divorce can be defined as a stronger legal action compared to separation. When you separate from your spouse, you will be required to abide by a set of terms and conditions related to obligations and rights under a separated circumstance. However, in case of divorce, you will be required to take firmer actions such as changing your marital status and the eligibility to remarry someone. If you need more information on this, you can contact the Paré & Associates, LLC.

Who needs to pay the child support in a shared child custody?

Yes, child support will be allowed in case of a shared child custody. Either of the spouse has to pay the child support and the amount of it will be determined based on a set of determining factors such as the situation of the spouses, financial states, etc.

What is a spousal support?

A spousal support is the amount of money that one is entitled to post-divorce for a definite period of time. The amount of money is determined based on a combination of factors such as age, length of the marriage, function of the spouse during the married life, etc.

Did you learn about some interesting facts about family laws from this article? With the right knowledge and confidence, any family issue can be resolved at ease. Events of anxieties, depressions, and confusion will be a part of your day during family conflicts; however, you should have the determination to go through it without breaking down. You should remember that laws do not take emotions but facts and evidence into account, therefore, only by taking the right foot forward, will you achieve the much-required justice for you and your family.